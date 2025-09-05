Jonathan Rea is embarking on the final stint of his unprecedented World Superbike career with “mixed emotions” this weekend at Magny-Cours in France after announcing his retirement from full-time racing.

The six-time champion will compete in four more rounds and 12 races in his final season.

Rea, 15th in free practice on Friday at the French track on the Pata Maxus Yamaha, will bring the curtain down on his career in October at Jerez in Spain.

The 38-year-old said he felt it was “important” to make his decision public during the summer break to allow the dust to settle before the series resumed this weekend.

Pata Maxus Yamaha World Superbike rider Jonathan Rea will retire from full-time racing at the end of this season. (Photo by Tim Fritzsch)

Rea has won a record nine times at Magny-Cours and the venue holds very special memories for the Ulsterman, who clinched three of his six world crowns there in consecutive seasons between 2017 and 2019.

“It’s race week and so strange – after announcing my retirement at the end of 2025 – it will be the last time that I’m going to race at Magny-Cours,” said Rea,

“I have mixed emotions, and whilst it is something I’ve been thinking about for a long time, it was important to share the decision in the summer break with the sole target of arriving in France without any pressure and to give a really good account of myself and the Yamaha R1.

“Magny-Cours is special for many reasons and I won my [second] title there, but last year was marred with injury when I needed surgery on my thumb after crashing in Race 1 with (Nicolo) Bulega at the final chicane,” he said. “This year I hope to put the demon of 2024 to bed.

“I really enjoy the track – it suits my style and it suits the Yamaha R1 as well. It’s a circuit where you must have a bike that changes direction very well, turns and is maximised in the braking area.

“I’m looking forward to working through Friday with the crew; like most Magny-Cours weekends, we have to pay attention to the weather because in September you can experience super high temperatures or showers and rain. We have to be prepared for whatever comes our way.

“It’s going to be a special weekend and I’m looking forward to getting started after the long summer break without riding, so just step-by-step in the beginning and try to sharpen the set-up to be ready for the three races over the weekend.”

Reigning champion Toprak Razgatlioglu topped the FP1 times on Friday on the ROKiT BMW by 0.222s from Sam Lowes (Marc VDS Racing Ducati), with Nicolo Bulega third fastest on the Aruba.it Ducati.