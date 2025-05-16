Six-time World Superbike champion Jonathan Rea is keeping his cards close to his chest after the Northern Ireland rider was linked to Ducati for 2026.

Motorcycling - The latest motorcycling news, results, analysis and comment sent direct to your inbox. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Ulsterman is in his second year with the Pata Maxus Yamaha team and only returned from injury at round four earlier this month at Cremona in Italy, where Rea was racing for the first time after missing the inaugural round in 2024 through injury.

Rea failed to put any points on the board after using the weekend to try and gel with his R1 following an absence of over two months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 38-year-old sustained fractures to his left foot after crashing during the final winter test a few days before the opener at Phillip Island in Australia in February.

Northern Ireland's Jonathan Rea is continuing his return from injury this weekend at Most in the Czech Republic. (Photo by Graeme Brown/GeeBee Images)

Rea is reportedly keen on a switch to the Italian manufacturer as the silly season rumour mill swings into overdrive.

At Most in the Czech Republic, where Rea was 13th fastest overall yesterday at round five of the series, he was asked if he could provide any updates on his future.

The 119-time race winner simply replied: “No.”

Reigning champion Toprak Razgatlioglu led the times at Most on the ROKiT BMW Motorrad machine by 0.224s from Sam Lowes (Elf Marc VDS Racing Ducati), with Alex Lowes third (bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Italy’s Nicolo Bulega, who leads Razgatlioglu by 34 points at the top of the standings after four rounds, was fourth on the Aruba.it Ducati.

Bulega was left battered and bruised with contusions to his right ankle and left knee after a massive high-side in the morning practice session. The former World Supersport champion was due to be reviewed following the completion of FP2.

Rea says he has “no expectations” over results this weekend but rather his objective is to build some consistency over the course of the weekend.

“I expect an easier weekend but without expectations of results as well,” said Rea.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s a long time to be off from the bike with such a good feeling in the winter to miss three complete rounds and testing as well, it was hard to jump in at a circuit I didn’t know [at Cremona].

“We know the bike is working well here in Most and for me last year, I had a good feeling here, so try to keep moving forward and taking steps because I know it’s going to be – not a long way back – but we have to show our potential and with the injury it was impossible to do that.

“I know what to expect but I’ve got no expectations of results,” he added.

“I’d be satisfied to do a full race weekend, no mistakes, and build into some consistency.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As in FP1 in the morning, a rain shower left the track damp but drying as FP2 got underway, with wet patches between turns 6 and 10.

Once the circuit dried, Razgatlioglu set his best lap of the day in FP2 in 1’31.318s after also topping FP1.

Rea’s fastest lap in FP2 was 1’32.457s, leaving him 1.139s off Razgatlioglu’s Friday benchmark.

Final practice and Superpole qualifying takes place on Saturday, with the first race of the weekend at 13:00 BST.