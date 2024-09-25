Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Jonathan Rea will make his return from injury in the World Superbike Championship at Aragon in Spain this weekend.

The Pata Prometeon Yamaha rider was forced to withdraw from the remainder of the weekend at Magny-Cours in France two weeks ago after sustaining a deep wound to his right thumb following a crash in the first race.

Six-time world champion Rea underwent surgery to repair tendon damage and prepare a skin graft to the injury and has been recovering at home in Northern Ireland, where he has completed hyperbaric oxygen therapy sessions and physiotherapy to assist the healing process.

Rea will be reviewed by the WSBK Medical Director on Thursday but is confident he will be able to compete this weekend at round 10 of the championship.

“It’s been a tough couple of weeks at home working on my recovery, and I’ve done everything possible to be in a position to return to my R1 and the team at the earliest possible time,” said Rea.

“I’m not 100% recovered but I feel ready to come back, even if I’m still working with my physio to improve the mobility of my thumb.

“The injury to the tendon was the biggest issue, which was repaired by my surgeon in France, and the top of the thumb is healing quite well after the skin graft.

“It’s step-by-step, it was always my target to be back for Aragon, but I’m disappointed to have missed Cremona because it was the first race I’ve missed through injury since 2013.