Jonathan Rea masters wet at Misano to reduce Alvaro Bautista's World Superbike title advantage

Jonathan Rea claimed his seventh World Superbike victory at Misano in atrocious conditions in Saturday’s opening race at the Marco Simoncelli Circuit in Italy.

The reigning champion has closed the gap to Alvaro Bautista at the top of the standings to 32 points going into Sunday’s Superpole and second full-distance races.

Rea, bidding for an unparalleled fifth consecutive world crown in 2019 on the factory Kawasaki, pocketed all 25 points after race leader Alex Lowes was caught out in the wet on his Pata Yamaha.

Ulsterman Rea’s latest victory at Misano comes ten years on from his first ever World Superbike victory at the circuit in 2009.

Tom Sykes finished on his own in second position on the factory BMW, with championship leader Bautista sealing third on the Aruba.it Ducati.

Loris Baz took fourth on the Ten Kate Yamaha ahead of Chaz Davies (Aruba.it Ducati) and Marco Melandri (GRT Yamaha).

The race was restarted due to heavy rain and thunder and lightning on the Adriatic coast.