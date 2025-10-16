Jonathan Rea is focused on keeping his emotions in check as the six-time World Superbike champion prepares for his swansong before retiring from full-time racing at Jerez in Spain.

Motorcycling - The latest motorcycling news, results, analysis and comment sent direct to your inbox. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Northern Ireland rider will compete in his final three races at the season finale as the Spanish circuit hosts the 12th and last round of the 2025 championship, where either Turkey’s Toprak Razgatlioglu or Italian Nicolo Bulega will be crowned champion.

Rea admits the dream scenario would be to close out his unprecedented career with a victory at Jerez, but the 38-year-old said he was “so far away” from being in a position to achieve that feat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Pata Maxus Yamaha rider has won a record 119 races throughout his career, but perhaps Rea has a stronger chance of sealing a fitting 265th World Superbike podium at a circuit where he famously won the first of his incredible six consecutive world titles in 2015.

Northern Ireland's Jonathan Rea will compete in his final World Superbike round this weekend in Spain before retiring from full-time racing. (Photo by Graeme Brown/GeeBee Images)

The Ballyclare man has raised expectations of a final rostrum challenge with some eye-catching performances at recent rounds, including last weekend at Estoril in Portugal, where he closed down third-placed Alvaro Bautista in the opening race before rear tyre wear caused him to drop back in the closing stages, eventually finishing sixth.

“Right now, I feel excited to start the weekend and do a really good job,” said Rea during a media debrief yesterday at Jerez.

“It’s been nice in the last few rounds; I’ve felt a little bit more competitive and raced near the top five.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m just trying to put the emotions of the future and what’s happening next on hold until Sunday.

“It’s very apt that I bookend my career here in WorldSBK. It’s a track I haven't had the best feelings or moments with, but it did include landmark moments like winning my first title.

“We still have more races to give everything we can and reward Yamaha in a great way. In difficult moments, they’ve given me 100% support throughout.

“The ideal ending is to go out winning a race, but we’re so far away from that, to be honest. We’ve been smelling the podium in the last races.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While a 120th victory may be beyond the reach of Rea this weekend, he has vowed to give everything until his final lap in Sunday afternoon’s last race of the season has been completed.

“I’ll give 100% every lap until the end and reward the team for their hard work,” Rea said. “I’ve not been part of the Championship battle, but it’s been an epic battle.

“There’s been some great races throughout the season.”

Free practice takes place on Friday, with the first race of the weekend at 13:00 BST on Saturday. Sunday’s Superpole race is at 10:00 BST with the final race at 13:00 BST.