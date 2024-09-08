Jonathan Rea was ruled out of Sunday’s World Superbike races at Magny-Cours in France following a crash in the opening race on Saturday.

Motorcycling - The latest motorcycling news, results, analysis and comment sent direct to your inbox. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Pata Prometeon Yamaha rider came off at the last chicane on the first lap.

Rea was taken to a specialist hand hospital after sustaining a deep laceration to his right thumb.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 37-year-old underwent surgery at Clermont-Ferrand on Saturday night.

Jonathan Rea underwent an operation to repair a deep laceration to his right thumb on Saturday evening

A further update on the Northern Ireland rider’s recovery will be provided ahead of round nine at Cremona in Italy – a new venue on the 2024 calendar – which takes place in two weeks’ time.

Rea said: “Unfortunately my injury needed specialist attention and I had to have an emergency surgery to repair some damage in my right thumb.

“I will understand my recovery day by day, but I would just like to thank the track medics and especially Dr Antoine Martins for fixing me up.