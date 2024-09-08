Jonathan Rea ruled out of Sunday's races at Magny-Cours following surgery after crash
The Pata Prometeon Yamaha rider came off at the last chicane on the first lap.
Rea was taken to a specialist hand hospital after sustaining a deep laceration to his right thumb.
The 37-year-old underwent surgery at Clermont-Ferrand on Saturday night.
A further update on the Northern Ireland rider’s recovery will be provided ahead of round nine at Cremona in Italy – a new venue on the 2024 calendar – which takes place in two weeks’ time.
Rea said: “Unfortunately my injury needed specialist attention and I had to have an emergency surgery to repair some damage in my right thumb.
“I will understand my recovery day by day, but I would just like to thank the track medics and especially Dr Antoine Martins for fixing me up.
“Thank you to all my team, my fans and all my sponsors that continue to support me in this tough period.”
