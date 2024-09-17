Jonathan Rea ruled out of World Superbike round at Cremona in Italy through injury
The six-time champion is recovering following a crash at Magny-Cours in France at the beginning of September.
Rea suffered a deep wound to his right thumb in the incident, which occurred in the opening race at the final chicane on the first lap.
The 37-year-old withdrew from the French round and underwent surgery on his hand before returning home to Northern Ireland.
Rea said he had taken the advice of his doctors and is now targeting his comeback at the 10th round of the championship at Aragon in Spain from September 27-29.
“I’m disappointed having to sit out this weekend in Cremona,” said Rea. “After speaking with Dr Antoine Martens who performed the surgery in France and Dr Michael McBride, who is following my case at home in Belfast, both insist that the tendon graft and skin grafts on my right thumb need a little more time to heal and avoid any setbacks.
“I am doing everything at home to be back at 100 per-cent as soon as possible. Thanks to everyone who is standing with me during this tough time.”
As part of his recuperation, Rea has been participating in hyperbaric oxygen therapy sessions.
The Ballyclare man slipped to 11th in the standings following his misfortune in France as a challenging first season on the Yamaha R1 continues to blunt his progress.
Rea left his Kawasaki contract early to sign for Yamaha after Toprak Razgatlioglu departed the team to spearhead BMW’s factory effort.
His transition has been anything but smooth, with the 119-time race winner achieving his only top-three result this year at Donington Park in July, when he finished third in the Superpole race.
In his absence this weekend, Yamaha’s official test and development rider, Niccolò Canepa, will join Andrea Locatelli in the factory team at Cremona, which is a new venue on the World Superbike calendar in 2024.
British Superbike champion Tommy Bridewell will make a wildcard appearance for Honda Racing UK after testing at Cremona in the summer alongside Team HRC riders Xavi Vierge and Iker Lecuona.
