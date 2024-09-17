Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Jonathan Rea will miss this weekend’s ninth round of the World Superbike Championship at Cremona in Italy because of injury.

Motorcycling - The latest motorcycling news, results, analysis and comment sent direct to your inbox. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The six-time champion is recovering following a crash at Magny-Cours in France at the beginning of September.

Rea suffered a deep wound to his right thumb in the incident, which occurred in the opening race at the final chicane on the first lap.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 37-year-old withdrew from the French round and underwent surgery on his hand before returning home to Northern Ireland.

Pata Prometeon Yamaha World Superbike rider Jonathan Rea

Rea said he had taken the advice of his doctors and is now targeting his comeback at the 10th round of the championship at Aragon in Spain from September 27-29.

“I’m disappointed having to sit out this weekend in Cremona,” said Rea. “After speaking with Dr Antoine Martens who performed the surgery in France and Dr Michael McBride, who is following my case at home in Belfast, both insist that the tendon graft and skin grafts on my right thumb need a little more time to heal and avoid any setbacks.

“I am doing everything at home to be back at 100 per-cent as soon as possible. Thanks to everyone who is standing with me during this tough time.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As part of his recuperation, Rea has been participating in hyperbaric oxygen therapy sessions.

The Ballyclare man slipped to 11th in the standings following his misfortune in France as a challenging first season on the Yamaha R1 continues to blunt his progress.

Rea left his Kawasaki contract early to sign for Yamaha after Toprak Razgatlioglu departed the team to spearhead BMW’s factory effort.

His transition has been anything but smooth, with the 119-time race winner achieving his only top-three result this year at Donington Park in July, when he finished third in the Superpole race.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In his absence this weekend, Yamaha’s official test and development rider, Niccolò Canepa, will join Andrea Locatelli in the factory team at Cremona, which is a new venue on the World Superbike calendar in 2024.