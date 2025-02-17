Jonathan Rea has been ruled out of the opening round of the 2025 World Superbike Championship after sustaining fractures to his left foot in a crash during Monday’s official test at Phillip Island in Australia.

The Pata Maxum Yamaha rider came off at the Southern Loop during the opening practice run, resulting in a red flag.

Rea was taken to the medical centre for a check-up and has been declared unfit for this weekend’s first round of the season.

The 38-year-old had been running outside the top ten when the incident happened, with Rea credited with the 15th fastest time after the conclusion of FP1 with a best time of 1’30.885s, completing 20 laps before his crash.

Pata Maxus Yamaha rider Jonathan Rea suffered fractures to his left foot in a crash at Phillip Island in Australia on Monday. (Photo by Graeme Brown/GeeBee Images)

It is a major blow for the six-time world champion, who had been hoping to make a strong start to the season after struggling to 13th in his maiden year as a Yamaha rider in 2024.

A statement from Yamaha said: “Jonathan Rea will miss the opening round of the 2025 MOTUL FIM Superbike World Championship after a crash on the first day of testing at the Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit.

“Rea fell on the exit of Turn 2 in the closing stages of Monday’s first two-hour test session. He was taken to the circuit medical centre, before being transferred to Cowes for further assessment where it was confirmed he had sustained multiple fractures to the left foot.

“He will take no further part in testing or the upcoming race weekend.”

Rea is due to undergo further treatment for his injuries on his return home.

Pata Maxus Yamaha team boss Paul Denning admits the Ulsterman faces a battle to be fit for the second round at Portimao in Portugal, which takes place from March 28-30.

“It wasn’t an easy day on Jonathan’s side and a bitterly disappointing day for him and his crew and for everybody in the Yamaha World Superbike project,” Denning said.

“We’ve had such a step over the winter with Jonathan and his confidence and comfort on the R1, and his ability to be consistent and smooth and get the best out of the bike.

“Everything was looking normal today, but Phillip Island has a habit of biting you quite hard sometimes.

“It’s a fast and very high grip circuit, but such a high grip circuit means when the grid releases… we’ve seen today many quite violent accidents, and Jonathan got unlucky with his left foot getting caught up in the bike and he’s broken some bones in the left foot.

“The next steps aren’t exactly clear, but the basic plan is to get back to the UK as quickly as possible and to have some surgery and start the recovery process.”

On the prospect of a return at Portimao, Denning added: “At this stage, it’s difficult to say. I’d prefer not to say. He’s seeing a specialist here on Wednesday before he goes home to get, let’s say, a full initial report and understanding of the injury.

“After we have that and after surgery is planned, let’s see, but Portimao is not so far away so I think it’s going to be a big challenge.”

Last year, Rea finished 17th on his Yamaha debut at Phillip Island and 10th in the Superpole race.

The Northern Ireland rider was then lucky to escape with cuts and bruises after a high-speed crash in the final race of a tough first weekend in Yamaha blue.