Jonathan Rea says injury recovery 'ahead of schedule' as Ulster rider targets World Superbike return

Kyle White
By Kyle White

News Letter Assistant Sports Editor

Published 30th Mar 2025, 16:45 BST
Updated 30th Mar 2025, 17:22 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Jonathan Rea says his recovery from injury is “ahead of schedule” as the World Superbike star continues working towards a comeback.

The six-time champion has missed the first two rounds of the 2025 season in Australia and Portugal after sustaining fractures to his left foot in a crash during a test at Phillip Island in February.

Rea, who linked up with his Pata Maxus Yamaha Team at Portimao over the weekend, is still uncertain over a date for his return and remains a doubt for the third round at Assen in the Netherlands, which takes place from April 11-13.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In an interview with TNT Sports at the Portuguese round on Sunday, the 38-year-old said: “I feel really good actually, I’m ahead of schedule.

Injured Jonathan Rea attended the Portuguese round of the World Superbike Championship at Portimao. (Photo by Pata Maxus Yamaha)Injured Jonathan Rea attended the Portuguese round of the World Superbike Championship at Portimao. (Photo by Pata Maxus Yamaha)
Injured Jonathan Rea attended the Portuguese round of the World Superbike Championship at Portimao. (Photo by Pata Maxus Yamaha)

“I just wanted to come and check in on the team and see how things are going, and it’s nice to see Loka [Andrea Locatelli] on the podium yesterday and he had a really good strong race today.

“It’s nice to be back, Portimao’s a great circuit, I love it here and wouldn’t miss it.”

Looking back on his crash at Phillip Island, Rea admits he was unfortunate that his Yamaha machine landed on his foot, but is also grateful that he avoided more serious injuries.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Nine times out of ten you come off these bikes and you slide in different directions, but problems come when you can’t get away from the bike,” he said.

“The bike just picked up, started barrel rolling, came down and landed on my foot. Straight away I knew something was us.

“Whilst I was unfortunate I got incredibly lucky as well, so I'm looking forward to getting back and working towards that.”

The Ballyclare man spent 65 hours in a hyperbaric chamber at home to speed up the healing process but accepts that the nature of the injuries he suffered will take time to mend fully.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“It’s a Lisfranc joint fracture, which is really intricate. I had three plates and three screws in each one. I’ve done 65 hours in the hyperbaric chamber, so it’s just to try and help healing,” Rea explained.

“I’m doing everything I can but healing bones and these intricate joints, you can only go as fast as you can go.

“But make no mistake, as soon as I can get back safely I’ll be back on the bike.”

SEE PAGE 30

Related topics:Jonathan ReaUlsterPortugalAustralia

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice