Jonathan Rea says his recovery from injury is “ahead of schedule” as the World Superbike star continues working towards a comeback.

The six-time champion has missed the first two rounds of the 2025 season in Australia and Portugal after sustaining fractures to his left foot in a crash during a test at Phillip Island in February.

Rea, who linked up with his Pata Maxus Yamaha Team at Portimao over the weekend, is still uncertain over a date for his return and remains a doubt for the third round at Assen in the Netherlands, which takes place from April 11-13.

In an interview with TNT Sports at the Portuguese round on Sunday, the 38-year-old said: “I feel really good actually, I’m ahead of schedule.

Injured Jonathan Rea attended the Portuguese round of the World Superbike Championship at Portimao. (Photo by Pata Maxus Yamaha)

“I just wanted to come and check in on the team and see how things are going, and it’s nice to see Loka [Andrea Locatelli] on the podium yesterday and he had a really good strong race today.

“It’s nice to be back, Portimao’s a great circuit, I love it here and wouldn’t miss it.”

Looking back on his crash at Phillip Island, Rea admits he was unfortunate that his Yamaha machine landed on his foot, but is also grateful that he avoided more serious injuries.

“Nine times out of ten you come off these bikes and you slide in different directions, but problems come when you can’t get away from the bike,” he said.

“The bike just picked up, started barrel rolling, came down and landed on my foot. Straight away I knew something was us.

“Whilst I was unfortunate I got incredibly lucky as well, so I'm looking forward to getting back and working towards that.”

The Ballyclare man spent 65 hours in a hyperbaric chamber at home to speed up the healing process but accepts that the nature of the injuries he suffered will take time to mend fully.

“It’s a Lisfranc joint fracture, which is really intricate. I had three plates and three screws in each one. I’ve done 65 hours in the hyperbaric chamber, so it’s just to try and help healing,” Rea explained.

“I’m doing everything I can but healing bones and these intricate joints, you can only go as fast as you can go.

“But make no mistake, as soon as I can get back safely I’ll be back on the bike.”