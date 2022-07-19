Jonathan Rea signs new two-year Kawasaki contract to remain in World Superbikes

Rea has become the most successful rider in WSBK history since joining Kawasaki in 2015, winning six successive world crowns and over 100 races for the manufacturer.

The Northern Ireland rider said: “I am really happy and excited to renew my contract with Kawasaki, to roll on for another two more years.

“It has been an incredible partnership, we have enjoyed so much success together that it is almost a natural progression. There was not much negotiation needed to continue together from both sides.

“It was more a case of how much more motivation I had to keep racing at the highest level in the World Superbike championship. It has been an incredible few seasons; more competitive than ever. I have realised how motivated I am to continue and to continue fighting to win.”

Rea, who marked his 35th birthday in February, said his association with Kawasaki had enabled him to realise his childhood dreams.

“Kawasaki gave me the opportunity back in 2015 to realise a childhood dream when I won the WorldSBK championship in the first year together,” he said.

“As a partnership we are so solid, and I am looking forward to continue making memories and representing an incredible manufacturer and brand.

“My team is my racing family. I love everyone inside the team like my own family and relationships like that count for a lot in racing.

“Huge credit goes to every single person in the staff, from Provec Racing, all the engineers in Japan, and everyone in the Kawasaki family. I am excited to see what we can do over the next two seasons.”