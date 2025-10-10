Pata Maxus Yamaha World Superbike rider Jonathan Rea has six races remaining before retiring from the sport. (Picture: northline.photo)

World Superbike star Jonathan Rea made an encouraging start to the penultimate round of the championship at Estoril in Portugal on Friday as the Yamaha rider posted the sixth fastest time in free practice.

Rea is beginning the final two weekends of his sparkling career, with the Northern Ireland rider moving closer to his last race at the final round next weekend at Jerez in Spain.

The six-time world champion will travel to Jerez from Portugal after the conclusion of this weekend’s 11th round of the series, and while Rea admitted feeling emotional as he packed his bags this week to embark on his travels, he is staying focused on trying to do the best possible job for the Pata Maxus Yamaha team as he gears up for his final six World Superbike races.

“I felt good from Lap 1 really,” Rea said, assessing his performance in practice. “We started with the same set-up that we finished with in Aragon and we spent some time evaluating the different front tyre options from Pirelli.

“We will try to improve my R1 World Superbike a bit more tonight, we’re searching for edge grip – that’s the key area to work on but the bike is turning well and changing direction on the agile parts, so just looking for a little bit more grip.

“We did a race simulation this afternoon to understand how we can manage the tyre degradation, now we have that information in the bank it’s important to analyse and put into action some changes for tomorrow.

“I haven’t sat down to look through all the [information] of the other riders, so I don’t know yet how we fit in – but we also didn’t do a time attack lap.

“Maximising qualifying is always key and it would be nice to be back in the battle riding inside the top five tomorrow.”

Rea announced his decision to retire during the summer break and the 38-year-old will hang up his leathers next weekend as the most decorated rider in World Superbike history.

“It’s probably been the toughest bag-pack I’ve had in my career because I’ll be staying out from Estoril to Jerez,” Rea said.

“It’s very strange to be honest, but I’m looking forward to it, especially because it’s coming right after a very strong Sunday in Aragon and a strong Sunday at Magny-Cours as well.

“I think if we can build this momentum into the weekend then we can feel comfortable with the bike and try to ride to our full potential. I don’t want to tie myself up with expectations, but last year was a solid one.”

Reigning champion Toprak Razgatlioglu could potentially win the title this weekend.

The MotoGP-bound BMW rider was second fastest behind nearest title rival Nicolo Bulega (Aruba.it Ducati) on Friday, with England’s Alex Lowes third fastest for the bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team.

Razgatlioglu holds an advantage of 36 points over Italian Bulega but is taking nothing for granted.

“Everyone is focused on Nicolo, but the same goes for me, if I make a mistake or have a tech issue, I’d be in a tough situation too,” he said.

“I’m not thinking about this, I don’t think he will have an issue or a crash and I’m focusing on our fight. He’s a fast rider and we will both be trying to do our best.