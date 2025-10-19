Jonathan Rea was stretchered away from the scene of his second crash in his last World Superbike Championship weekend at Jerez in Spain on Sunday and will be reviewed ahead of the final race.

Northern Ireland rider Rea came off at Turn 3 on the opening lap of the Superpole race and took Aussie Remy Gardner (GYTR GRT Yamaha) down.

Gardner was up on his feet, but Rea was stretchered away. The 38-year-old was taken to the Medical Centre and was later confirmed to have sustained a right knee sprain and contusion, and will be assessed ahead of Race 2 (13:00 BST).

It was a huge setback for the six-time world champion, who crashed out of eighth place in Saturday’s opening race on the third lap.

Pata Maxus Yamaha rider Rea is competing in his final weekend in the championship after confirming his retirement from full-time racing.

The incident with Gardner was due to be investigated following the conclusion of the Superpole race.

In a dramatic start to the 10-lap Superpole sprint, championship leader and BMW star Toprak Razgatlioglu also slid off on the first lap after contact from chief rival Nicolo Bulega at Turn 5.

Italian Bulega (Aruba.it Ducati) was penalised with a Long Lap penalty for the incident, but went on to claim a dominant win, taking the title fight into Sunday afternoon’s final race of the 2025 season.

Razgatlioglu still leads the championship by 22 points from Bulega, with 25 available.