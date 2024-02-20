Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The six-time champion suffered a crash on the Pata Prometeon Yamaha at Turn 11 shortly before the lunch break and was 12th on the time sheets after completing 33 laps in the morning session.

Rea suffered bruising to his left knee and ‘some nasty abrasions’ in the incident, hampering his progress in the afternoon, when he managed a further 31 laps at the recently resurfaced circuit, where higher grip levels paved the way for new record laps at Phillip Island.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Motorcycling - The latest motorcycling news, results, analysis and comment sent direct to your inbox. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Northern Ireland rider found himself in an unfamiliar 15th position at the conclusion of the one-day test as Rea now turns his attention to his race debut for Yamaha in Saturday’s opening 22-lap race.

Jonathan Rea on the Pata Premeteon Yamaha during the final World Superbike winter test at Phillip Island in Australia

He was 1.455s down on pacesetter Toprak Razgatlioglu, who impressed for new team ROKiT BMW to lead Aruba.it Ducati’s and World Supersport champion Nicolo Bulega by 0.074s.

Rea’s Yamaha team-mate Andrea Locatelli was two tenths down on Bulega in third ahead of Kawasaki’s Alex Lowes, while Michael Ruben Rinaldi (Motocorsa Racing Ducati) and reigning champion Alvaro Bautista (Aruba.it Ducati) completed the top six.

Rea said: “It’s been a difficult day – I feel comfortable on the R1, but really pushing on the limit and understanding how to push the bike to the maximum is still coming.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The outright pace at the front is incredibly fast, so when you go chasing that ultimate lap time it can feel a million miles away but to be honest, the rhythm for me is not actually too far when we put everything together.

“Step-by-step, the plan is to just work with the guys over the next couple of days to understand how to ride the R1 in the best way possible around here and also get the set-up a bit closer to what I need, and I believe we will be more competitive come the weekend.

“I have a lot of bruising from the crash early this afternoon, but we have a few days rest now before Friday and I expect by the weekend I will be 100%.”