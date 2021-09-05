Jonathan Rea 'way over limit' as Toprak Razgatlioglu bags Magny-Cours brace

Rea fought tooth and nail with the Pata Yamaha rider for most of the 21-lap race but a front-end slide a few laps from the finish allowed Razgatlioglu some breathing room, and the 24-year-old gradually edged further ahead to seal his maiden hat-trick by 2.9s.

Scott Redding finished third on the Aruba.it Ducati, over eight seconds behind the race winner, as the British rider salvaged a podium following a difficult weekend in France.

Rea’s Kawasaki team made some improvements with his ZX-10RR machine as the weekend unfolded, but the 34-year-old still was still having to ride on the absolute limit just to remain within striking distance of his Yamaha rival.

“I didn’t want to let go of that one,” Rea said.

“We’re just struggling with the bike in a few key areas. I threw everything and all those fast corners, I was way over my limit – front and rear sliding – but it’s what it takes to race at the front now.

“He’s doing and incredible job and congratulations to him and his team, but we just need to work that little bit harder to make it easier.”

Italy’s Andrea Locatelli finished fourth on the second of the Pata Yamaha machines followed by Chaz Davies (Team Go Eleven Ducati) and Team HRC’s Alvaro Bautista.

Earlier, Razgatlioglu prevailed in a last-lap battle with Rea to cross the line in first place.

However, in a late twist, he was demoted by one place for exceeding the track limits on the final lap, with Rea declared as the Superpole race winner.