Jonathan Rea's record run of World Superbike podiums at Aragon comes to end as Kawasaki rider finishes distant fourth

Jonathan Rea’s record run of World Superbike podiums at Motorland Aragon came to an end as the Kawasaki rider finished a distant fourth in the final race of the weekend on Sunday.
Kyle White
By Kyle White
Published 24th Sep 2023, 15:43 BST- 2 min read
Updated 24th Sep 2023, 15:56 BST
Rea’s runner-up finish in the Superpole race was his 26th rostrum in 26 races at the Spanish circuit – an all-time record for a single track.

Alvaro Bautista completed a double to extend his lead in the championship as the Aruba.it Ducati rider made amends for a nightmare Saturday, when Bautista crashed out of the lead and fell off again on the final lap as he attempted a pass for 14th place at the final corner.

The reigning champion was four seconds ahead of Pata Yamaha’s Toprak Razgatlioglu, who was left clear in second place after team-mate Andrea Locatelli was forced out with an issue with his R1 when smoke was seen coming from the rear of the bike.

Jonathan Rea (Kawasaki Racing Team) finished fourth in the final race of the weekend at Motorland Aragon in SpainJonathan Rea (Kawasaki Racing Team) finished fourth in the final race of the weekend at Motorland Aragon in Spain
Jonathan Rea (Kawasaki Racing Team) finished fourth in the final race of the weekend at Motorland Aragon in Spain
Saturday’s race winner Michael Ruben Rinaldi (Aruba.it Ducati) claimed the final place on the podium in third, three seconds behind Razgatlioglu, while Rea crossed the line 14 seconds behind Bautista on the Kawasaki.

The Ulster rider has consolidated third in the standings, 53 points ahead of Locatelli after round 10 of the championship.

At the top, Bautista – whose advantage was cut to 37 points by Razgatlioglu on Saturday – is 47 points ahead with two rounds remaining.

Axel Bassani finished fifth in race two on the Motocorsa Racing Ducati with Iker Lecuona sixth (Team HRC).

Danilo Petrucci was a retirement on the Barni Spark Ducati while Scott Redding was down in 14th on the ROKiT BMW.

Current British Superbike champion and World Superbike rookie Bradley Ray was outside the points in 17th on the Motoxracing Yamaha.

Rea’s Kawasaki team-mate Alex Lowes was ruled out this weekend after undergoing knee surgery.

The penultimate round takes place at Portimao in Portugal from September 29 to October 1, with the championship concluding at Jerez in Spain (October 27-29).

