Jonathan Rea’s replacement at Yamaha has been confirmed for the 2026 World Superbike Championship, with Spain’s Xavi Vierge joining Andrea Locatelli in the line-up.

Six-time champion Rea will retire from full-time racing after the final round at Jerez in October.

Vierge will join the Pata Maxus Yamaha squad from Honda and has previously raced in the Moto2 Grand Prix World Championship.

Remy Gardner and new-signing Stefano Manzi will ride for the GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team next season.

Yamaha rider Jonathan Rea will retire at the end of this year's World Superbike Championship in October. (Photo by Graeme Browne/GeeBee Images)

Niccolò Canepa, Road Racing Sporting Manager, Yamaha Motor Europe, said: “We are pleased to have reached an agreement with Xavi Vierge that will see him join the Pata Maxus Yamaha WorldSBK Official Team for 2026.

“He brings a lot of experience to our project, both from within Superbike and his time in Grand Prix racing.

“We are excited to see what he can achieve and look forward to starting our journey together.

