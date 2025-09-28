Jonathan Rea's replacement at Yamaha for 2026 announced following six-time World Superbike champion's retirement decision
Six-time champion Rea will retire from full-time racing after the final round at Jerez in October.
Vierge will join the Pata Maxus Yamaha squad from Honda and has previously raced in the Moto2 Grand Prix World Championship.
Remy Gardner and new-signing Stefano Manzi will ride for the GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team next season.
Niccolò Canepa, Road Racing Sporting Manager, Yamaha Motor Europe, said: “We are pleased to have reached an agreement with Xavi Vierge that will see him join the Pata Maxus Yamaha WorldSBK Official Team for 2026.
“He brings a lot of experience to our project, both from within Superbike and his time in Grand Prix racing.
“We are excited to see what he can achieve and look forward to starting our journey together.
“Through the winter, we will continue to work hard on developing the R1 and with Vierge joining Locatelli at Pata Maxus Yamaha and Manzi moving up from Supersport to join Gardner at GYTR GRT Yamaha, we have four young and hungry riders on the bike next year which is an exciting prospect.”