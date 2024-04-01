Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Irwin was a dominant winner in the damp conditions in the opening King of Kirkistown Superbike race at the opening round of the Belfast and District Club’s ‘Big 3 Series’, taking the win by 10.659s on the Magic Bullet Honda from Kyle Cross (Circle K Kawasaki).

Ryan Gibson, who won the Enkalon Trophy for the first time at Bishopscourt on Saturday, rounded out the top three on the Gibson Motors BMW, 1.8s further back.

Dean McMaster (J McC Roofing Racing Kawasaki), Daniel Matheson (LMLR BMW) and Aaron McBride (BMW) were the top six.

Korie McGreevy won both Supersport races on the McAdoo Kawasaki at Kirkistown on Easter Monday. Picture: Derek Wilson

Lisburn’s Campbell was determined to prove a point after missing the first race when he was late to the start following a tight turnaround after he rode in the previous Supersport event.

Campbell raced into the lead from pole on the Magic Bullet Yamaha and the 19-year-old quickly pulled clear.

He was over four seconds ahead of Irwin, Matheson, Cross and Gibson after four laps.

Campbell increased his lead to around seven seconds as a battle raged behind him for the runner-up spot.

Ross Irwin won the opening 'King of Kirkistown' Superbike race on the Magic Bullet Honda. Picture: Derek Wilson

His winning margin after the nine-lap finale was four-and-a-half seconds over Gibson, who fought his way into the runner-up spot.

Irwin was 1.4s back in third, narrowly holding off Cross by a tenth of a second to bag the final rostrum spot.

Matheson had to settle for fifth while McMaster finalised the top six.

Gibson now leads the Ulster Superbike Championship after three rounds on 99 points with Campbell only four behind on 95.

Lisburn's Jonny Campbell hit back with a victory in the second 'King of Kirkistown' Superbike race on the Magic Bullet Yamaha. Picture: Derek Wilson

Ballynahinch man McGreevy was untouchable in the Crown Prince of Kirkistown Supersport class on the McAdoo Kawasaki.

The former British Junior Superstock champion claimed the spoils in the opener by almost four seconds from Christian Elkin (DynocentreNI Yamaha), with Campbell another 5.2s in arrears on the Magic Bullet Yamaha R6.

Belfast’s Mark Conlin took fourth on the NRG Ducati Panigale V2 ahead of Andrew Smyth (MPW Kawasaki) and Newcastle’s Matheson (LMLR Yamaha).

In a wet second Supersport race McGreevy once again had the upper hand, taking control at the front and winning comfortably by 5.8s after nine laps from Elkin.

Campbell again secured third place in a repeat result from the first encounter.

The race was red-flagged on the final lap when Josh Corner crashed on the Parker Transport Yamaha, escaping unhurt.

Reigning Ulster Supertwin champion McGreevy followed up his double in the class at Bishopscourt with a narrow win in the first President’s Cup Supertwin race over Elkin (EB Engineering Kawasaki) by one second.

In Race 2, Elkin capitalised on McGreevy’s DNF to take the win, with Robert Waddell a long way back in second on his Kawasaki.

Graham McAleese, Alexander Rowan and Ruben-Sherman Boyd were double winners in the Lightweight Supersport, Moto3 and Supersport 300 races respectively.