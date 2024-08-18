Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Lisburn’s Jonny Campbell is relishing his title battle with Ryan Gibson in this year’s Ulster Superbike Championship.

The young prospect won both Superbike races at the 10th anniversary David Wood Memorial Trophy short circuit meeting at Bishopscourt in Co Down on Saturday to extend his lead.

Campbell claimed the runner-up spot in the championship in 2023 and is now aiming to go one better and secure the title for the first time on the Magic Bullet Yamaha R1.

He has been locked in battle with Banbridge man Gibson this season as they challenge for championship honours and Campbell is enjoying his status as the title favourite.

Jonny Campbell on the Magic Bullet Yamaha at Bishopscourt in Co Down on Saturday

“It’s our third year with the Yamaha and we’ve definitely got it dialled in now,” he said.

“Last year, Ryan didn’t really have the pace but definitely this year he has the BMW working very well and I’ve as much respect for Ryan on track as I do off track.

“I’m really enjoying the battle this year with him. I hope it does [go all the way] because it offers people the chance to come and watch the big bike races and everybody loves a Superbike race.

“At the end of last year I was wanting to go one better and win the championship, so if we can hopefully try and keep Ryan behind us for the rest of the year we can hopefully win the title.

“I’ve been winning a race and opening the gap a bit, and then Ryan’s winning the next one and closing it again, so it’s a very interesting championship but very good for us.”

Campbell won Saturday’s opening Superbike race by just under seven tenths of a second from Andy Reid (J McC Roofing Racing Kawasaki) with Gibson in third.