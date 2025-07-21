Lisburn’s Jonny Campbell claimed back-to-back Neil Robinson Memorial Trophy glory after a hard-fought 12-lap victory at the Mid Antrim Club meeting around Bishopscourt.

Campbell made a slow start, running fourth behind Carl Phillips, Derek Sheils and Ross Irwin on the opening lap.

On the opening laps, Lisburn rider Phillips on the SBT Kawasaki stayed out front, opening a gap over the field - but Campbell was on the move, passing Irwin on lap three then making a forceful move at ‘Ringawaddy’ that had Dubliner Sheils on the grass towards claiming second.

He closed in on Phillips, who was having quickshifter issues with the Kawasaki, before passing him at the chicane for the lead.

Korie McGreevy (McAdoo Racing) at the Neil & Donny Robinson Memorial races last weekend around Bishopscourt. (Photo by Rod Neill/Pacemaker Press)

Campbell got the better of a backmarker at ‘Ringawaggy,’ but Phillips crashed after the tailender lost the front, taking the Lisburn rider out of the race.

Sheils fought back to second, with Irwin completing the podium on the Magic Bullet Honda.

“I have been trying to get the starts sorted, as I'm not very good at them at the minute,” said Campbell. “I just had to fight my way through...I like to pass people at ‘Ringawaddy’, but that one on Derek (Sheils) was a bit late.

"I enjoyed that race and it was just what I needed.”

Phillips extended his lead in the USBK Championship, winning two Superbike races on Saturday from Korrie McGreevy - who was making his comeback after injury - plus the final race of the day on Sunday.

It was Mark Conlin who won the Donny Robinson Memorial race for the second year running with a lights-to-flag victory on the Moto Market NRG Ducati.

Conlin had earlier in the day won a tight battle with Christian Elkin (Dyno Centre NI R6 Yamaha), where Carrick’s Irwin completed the podium on the Magic Bullet Ducati.

The feature race was red-flagged on lap four after an incident at the chicane and rerun over eight laps in wet conditions.

Conlin made a brilliant start, with Elkin in second but the latter was out on the opening lap, leaving the Belfast rider to control the race from the front.

He finished ahead of Ross Moore - who took his first Pro Supersport podium - and Robert Waddell.

“I was third twice yesterday, but we made some changes overnight and got the bike turning that bit better,” said Conlin. “To win the first race today in the dry and lead the Donny Robinson race when the red flags came out proved we were going in the right direction.

"It is one thing to win it - and you may never win it again - but to retain it is quite special.”

On Saturday, McGreevy did a Supersport double but was not racing on day two under the McAdoo team’s Sunday policy.