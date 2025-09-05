Jonathan Rea was seventh fastest overall in free practice on Friday at Magny-Cours in France.

The Pata Maxus Yamaha rider is making his first appearance since announcing his decision to retire from full-time racing at the end of this season.

Rea is the most successful World Superbike rider ever, winning six successive crowns between 2015 and 2020. The 38-year-old has also claimed a record 119 victories during his WSBK career.

Rea has won nine times at Magny-Cours, one of his happiest hunting grounds, and has also wrapped up three of his championship triumphs at the French venue.

Jonathan Rea will have 12 more races on the Pata Maxus Yamaha before retiring at the final World Superbike round in October. (Photo by Tim Fritzsch)

Rea was 0.768s down on Friday pacesetter Nicolo Bulega (Aruba.it Ducati), who was four tenths of a second ahead of England’s Sam Lowes (Marc VDS Racing Ducati) in second.

Andrea Locatelli (Pata Maxus Yamaha) was a mere 0.014s back on Lowes, while championship leader Toprak Razgatlioglu (ROKiT BMW) was narrowly slower than Locatelli’s time by 0.018s.

Danilo Petrucci (Barni Spark Ducati) was fifth, with Alex Lowes (bimota by Kawasaki Racing) rounding out the top six ahead of Ulsterman Rea.

The opening race of the weekend at round nine of the championship on Saturday is at 13:00 BST.