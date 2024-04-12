Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Scott is 10th in the championship after two days of gruelling competition, claiming an 11th place on Saturday and 10th on Sunday on the Electraction/Ballyclare 250 TM.

The 32-year-old is one of the very few amateurs in the 40-rider entry list, however it does not make him any less determined to succeed.

Scott said: “I'm the only person in the entry that's working to help fund their racing, so you're really up against it as you're basically riding against full-time professionals. It’s pretty full-on but it's worth it in the end.”

Banbridge rider Jordan Scott lies 10th in the Enduro World Championship after the opening round in Portugal. Picture: Jordan Scott Racing

“Enduro is a bit like the Formula One of off-road motorbike competition with riders competing for eight hours per day to decide to eventual winner.

"It's a mix of every off-road discipline rolled into one.”

The Banbridge rider took part in his first Junior World Championship event in France back in 2010 and was in two minds whether to continue in World Enduro.

“I was wrecked afterwards and swore I would never do an Enduro ever again – it was so tough!” said Scott.

Portadown’s Ethan Gawley finished ninth overall in the S/W 85 class at round one of the Bridgestone Masters, Oakhanger

He was talked into giving it another try and finished third in the 2011 Junior World Championship. Unfortunately it did not bring teams or sponsors knocking at his door and he went motocrossing for a few seasons.

Enduro racing, however never went away completely and after a brilliant 2023 season – finishing fourth in the British Championship – Scott was voted the ‘Irish Off Road Rider of the Year’ and decided to give the world championship another try.

At the Portuguese event it took him the whole of Saturday to figure out how to get even get close to the speed of his rivals.

He explained: “Once I got Saturday over I hit the ground running on Sunday and my individual test times were up there with some of the best riders.”

Cole McCullough qualified second fastest but ran out of luck in his two races at the opening round of the EMX championship in Sardegna

On Sunday, Scott was as high as eighth before dropping to 10th.

“I was right up there until I crashed in the last stage,” he continued. “I’m sitting 10th in the world championship after the two days, so I’m happy and looking forward to this weekend’s event, again in Portugal.”

In his first full season in the S/W 85 class, Daniel Devine from Newmills had a great weekend at the Bridgestone Masters, finishing sixth overall after claiming eighth and third place finishes on Saturday followed by a ninth and a sixth on Sunday.

The 12-year-old was on course for his first win in race three before another rider caused him to crash with two corners to go.

Newmills rider Daniel Devine claimed sixth overall in the S/W85 class at the opening round of the Bridgestone Masters at Oakhange

Portadown’s Ethan Gawley finished ninth overall. He qualified eighth and finished 11th in his opening race despite problems with his goggles.

Race two saw the 11-year-old make a brilliant start before Nixon Coppins took him off at Turn 1. He eventually finished 13th.

A sixth in race one on Sunday was followed by more disappointment after Coppins crashed in front of him resulting in a crash. From dead last he fought back to ninth.

After a sensational second place in qualifying for round one of the EMX125 Championship in Sardegna, Italy, Castlederg’s Cole McCullough was disappointed after scoring no points.

Despite being one of the fastest riders in the class he suffered from poor starts. He charged through the pack from 38th place in race one, after a hitting a fallen rider. His race ended after being caught up with a slower rider over a jump.