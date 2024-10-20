Jorge Martin extends MotoGP World title lead as Marc Marquez wins Australian Grand Prix
Martin (Prima Pramac Racing), who won the Tissot Sprint race, started from pole taking the lead from the lights.
Marquez, meanwhile, was in trouble after his own tear-off became caught under the rear tyre of his Ducati, leaving the Spaniard spinning up in a cloud of smoke as he left the start and down in 13th by Turn1.
In true Marquez style he was sixth before the end of the opening lap and then began another remarkable comeback.
He closed the gap to the race leader before a fantastic battle unfolded between the pair in the closing stages. In the end, Marquez broke the championship leader to claim his third win of the season, 0.997s ahead of Martin.
“Even though I wanted the win, once Marc Márquez arrived, I decided to stay calm and secure second place,” said Martin.
Reigning champion Pecco Bagnaia (Ducati Lenovo Team) was forced to settle for third.
Marquez added: “We had a big race today against Martín and we had fun. We had the pace to battle for second place. I gave it a go and when I got close to Jorge, I realised that it was possible to win.”
Meanwhile, Fermin Aldeguer (Beta Tools SpeedUp) won a hard-fought Moto2 race, his first since the German GP, with a tough move on Aron Canet (Fantic Racing) at Turn 10 on the final lap.
It was Senna Agius (Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP) who took his maiden GP podium in front of his home fans with Ai Ogura (MT Helmets - MSI) tightening his grip on the championship in fourth.
Newly crowned Moto3 World Champion David Alonso (CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team) claimed his 11th win of the season in Australia. It was another masterclass from the young Columbian, equaling Valentino Rossi’s record of lightweight class victories in a single season in another frantic Moto3 race with 15 bikes slugging it out at the front.
With four laps remaining Alonso led and began stretching his advantage. With Alonso over a second clear at the flag it was a scrap for second between Daniel Holgado (Red Bull GASGAS Tech3) and Adrian Fernandez (Leopard Racing).
Holgado prevailed by 0.003s as they crossed the line with Stefano Nepa and David Muñozc completing the top five.
