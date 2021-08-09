Jorge Martin salutes ‘amazing’ maiden MotoGP win

The initial 28-lapper was red-flagged after Aprilia’s Lorenzo Savadori ploughed into Dani Pedrosa’s stricken KTM, exiting Turn 3 and burst into flames. Thankfully neither rider was seriously injured.

In the restart it was pole setter Martin, who set a new lap record for the circuit in qualifying, who led from lap four to the finish, after passing Ducati Lenovo Team’s Jack Miller.

Ecstar Suzuki’s Joan Mir finished second, 1.548 seconds adrift after running wide at Turn 3, six laps from home.

Pramac Ducati's Jorge Martin celebrates his maiden MotoGP victory at the Red Bull Ring.

Martin was the sixth different winner this season and for the 23-year-old Spaniard it was a step towards his goal of becoming a future MotoGP world champion.

Second was Mir’s best result of the season with championship leader Fabio Quartararo third.

It stretches Quartararo’s advantage to 40 points in the championship over nearest rival Johann Zarco, who could only manage fifth behind KTM’s Brad Binder. Miller crashed out on lap 18 chasing down Quartararo.

“I’m so happy because the best goal was to finish on the podium,” said Quartararo.

Mir commented said: “Today was close. I need a couple of tenths a lap to fight with Jorge. He did a great job and we must find something for next weekend if we want to make the top of the podium but I’m happy.”

Race winner Martin described his victory as ‘amazing’.

“I can’t believe it. I think what I did today was amazing,” he said.

“I kept a really constant pace and was super focused. Even if I made a mistake my target was to win the race. In the last laps I tried a bit more to brake a bit harder even if the front tyre was destroyed.

“On the last laps I was thinking about everyone who had helped me to arrive here.

“This is one big step for my big dream to be world champion.”

Sky VR46’s Marco Bezzecchi claimed his first Moto2 victory of the season, holding off a late challenge from Aron Canet with Augusto Fernandez third.

Championship leader Remy Gardner led for most of the race but had to settle for fourth after recovering from a trip to the gravel trap six laps from the flag.

Petronas Sprinta racing’s Jake Dixon was the best British finisher in 11th while Sam Lowes was a disappointing 14th.

A dramatic Moto3 race saw teenage sensation and championship leader Pedro Acosta claiming victory on the Red Bull KTM.

Sergio Garcia and Acosta were inseparable going onto the final lap. Acosta squeezed through at Turn 1 but Garcia wasn’t finished and retook the lead at Turn 3 forcing Acosta wide.

They were side by side with only two corners remaining and it was Acosta who got back in front while Garcia slid off.

Such was the leaders’ advantage Garcia had time to remount and finish second ahead of Romano Fenati, who held off Jaume Masia for third by the chequered flag.