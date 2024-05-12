Spaniard Jorge Martin (Prima Pramac Ducati) did the double in Le Mans winning both the Sprint race and the 27-lap MotoGP race to extend his lead in the championship. (Photo by Photo Prima Pramac Ducati)

Jorge Martin produced a perfect weekend over the French Grand Prix at Le Mans by winning both the Tissot Sprint race and the feature length MotoGP race.

The Prima Pramac Ducati rider was in sensational form as he won his 12th Sprint race on Saturday and in Sunday’s 27-lap Grand Prix, from pole position, he played the waiting game behind reigning world champion Pecco Bagnaia (Lenovo Ducati).

Then, with seven laps to go, he squeezed through to lead at turn two.

Motorcycling - The latest motorcycling news, results, analysis and comment sent direct to your inbox.

While the front two battled for supremacy, eight-time world champion Marc Marquez, from 13th on the grid, was making in-roads on the leaders.

The Gresini Ducati rider, who had finished second in the Sprint race a day earlier, was on the rear tyre of Bagnaia as the trio hit the final lap.

Martin was in control at the front despite Bagnaia never being far away but Marquez wasn’t finished and, coming from a long way back, overtook Bagnaia at turn nine.

It was enough to secure Martin a memorable victory - his first at Le Mans - and stretch his lead in the championship to 38 points ahead of Bagnaia, who finished third.

Marquez moves to third in the standings, only two behind Bagnaia.

French hearts were broken when local hero Fabio Quartararo (Monster Energy Yamaha) crashed out of sixth at turn nine on lap 17.

“That GP has been great,” said Martin. “I’ve always been first and this victory means so much to me, the team and the Championship.

"I had been asking myself in the helmet ‘who is the number one?’ and that gave me extra motivation to push and take this victory.

"Of course, it is great to win in such a special place, with all these fans and support.

"I will celebrate the results achieved this weekend and then focus on the following race.”