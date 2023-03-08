The Australian rider will join Peter Hickman on BMW M1000RR machinery in the Superbike, Superstock and Senior races.

Brookes became the fastest Aussie at the TT when he last raced at the event five years ago, lapping at 131.745mph on his way to fifth place in the Senior on the Norton.

He rode at the North West 200 last year and finished on the podium in third place on the PBM Ducati in the Superbike class.

Australian rider Josh Brookes will return to the Isle of Man TT for the first time since 2018 with the FHO Racing team.

“I’m pleased it’s now out there and we can announce my return to the TT,” said Brookes.

“It’s one of the most common subjects I get asked throughout the year at BSB, the fans always want to know, ‘are you coming back to the TT?’, ‘will you ever be back?’ and ‘do you want to come back?’

“It’s good to have the box ticked and now be able to say it’s happening.”

“Like all the other times I’ve been to the TT I’m both nervous and excited. It’s a big event and it’s thrilling, but it does create nerves and it’s full of emotion.

“FHO Racing has a great background at the event with all they achieved last year. I also have both the perfect and, potentially, the worst team-mate with Pete,” added the 39-year-old

“The event has changed a little since I last raced in 2018, with the new schedule for this season with the change in the practice format and the Senior moved to the final Saturday, but I’m looking forward to getting stuck in and riding the Mountain course once again.”

Brookes made his TT debut 10 years ago and became the fastest ever newcomer at the time, clocking an average speed of 127.726mph and finishing 10th in the Superbike race.

This year’s Isle of Man TT takes place from Monday, May 29 to Saturday, June 10.