Josh Brookes in North West 200 return on PBM Ducati

Brookes takes over the ride on the roads after Michael Dunlop’s deal with the team fell apart, with the Ballymoney man announcing the split at the launch of the Isle of Man TT on Saturday.

Brookes said: “I think a lot of money and logistical things have been put in place to do these events and it is difficult now not to do it.

“I am not taking anyone else’s position but a door has opened for me and I am happy to do the job.

Josh Brookes on the PBM Ducati during a test at Bishopscourt in Co Down. Picture: Derek Wilson.

“Before the season started the roads were not an option for me, not because I didn’t want to do them but because of finance.

“I’ve been there before and came very near to winning.

“I think I am absolutely a contender for a Superbike race win at the North West 200. The bike has the calibre to win and we have an equal chance as anyone else on the grid.”