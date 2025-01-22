Josh Brookes will return to the Briggs Equipment North West 200 and Isle of Man TT with the Jackson Racing Honda team

Josh Brookes will join Paul Jordan in the Jackson Racing Team for this year’s North West 200 and Isle of Man TT.

The Australian rider and Magherafelt man Jordan, who rode for the team in 2024, will ride Honda Fireblade machinery in the Superbike and Superstock classes and a Honda CBR600RR in the Supersport category.

Brookes – who missed last year’s NW200 – is also riding a Honda in the British Superbike Championship for DAO Racing.

The two-time BSB champion lapped at 134.056mph last year on his way to finishing a superb second in the Senior TT, becoming the fifth fastest rider ever around the 37.73-mile Mountain Course.

Paul Jordan on the Jackson Racing Honda Supersport at the Isle of Man TT in 2024

“With racing a Honda in BSB this season, I wanted to keep that continuity at the roads as well and whilst I had a few options, I’ve ridden with Alan and his team before and I've been in touch with him quite a bit with the bike I’ve built and been riding in Australia,” said Brookes.

“The team have got good bikes and equipment and are very eager to make the right steps to not only give me the best but also the whole team. I think that's quite important, and it gives me confidence that they’re motivated to keep pushing forward, so it seemed like the right move.”

Ulsterman Jordan enjoyed, arguably, his best TT to date in 2024, setting personal best times on all the Jackson Racing machines, including a lap of 128.983mph in the Senior TT. He also lapped at 128.973mph in the Superstock TT and 125.988mph in the Supersport class.

Jordan said: “After a good first season together, it feels great to be continuing with Jackson Racing for 2025; there’s nothing I would change with the team set-up - the atmosphere is brilliant.

“There’s a lot of experience in the team and that combined with the machinery and my own performance helped us have a strong TT 2024. At the same time, I know there’s room for improvement and I want to keep moving forward and edge ever closer to the front runners.

“I want more as a rider and having made a big jump with the big bike last year, I’ll be looking for more of the same in 2025.

“I’m hoping I’ll be seeded on the big bike this year and by getting away in practice with the top guys, I’ll pick up some pointers and improve – the lap’s there in me, I just need to make sure I string it all together.