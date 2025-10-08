Fermin Aldeguer celebrates his maiden MotoGP victory at the Grand Prix od Indonesia with Pedro Acosta and Alex Marquez. (Photo: MotoGP)

Fermin Aldeguer (BK8 Gresini Racing MotoGP) became the second youngest MotoGP winner after Marc Marquez when he secured a stunning victory in the Pertamina Grand Prix of Indonesia.

​It was an incident-packed opening lap at Mandalika, with both Marco Bezzecchi, the previous day's Sprint race winner, and the newly crowned World Champion Marc Marquez suffering a high-speed crash at Turn 7 after Bezzecchi hit the rear of Marquez’s Lenovo Ducati.

"In the end, Marco Bezzecchi already came to me and said sorry”, said Marquez after the race.

“This happens. It’s something that sometimes I will do, sometimes somebody else will do, but it was not on purpose.

"Let’s see if we can fly as soon as possible to Madrid and try to understand with the doctors exactly what I have and try to come back as soon as possible, but inside the limits of the recovery.”

Aldeguer was determined to make amends for missing out on the Sprint race victory.

The 20-year-old Spanish rookie waited until lap seven to make his move for the lead.

With a brilliant pass on Pedro Acosta (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) under braking at Turn 10, Aldeguer was in front and stretched his advantage to over nine seconds at one stage before finishing nearly seven seconds ahead of Acosta, who repassed Alex Marquez two laps from home.

Brad Binder was the second KTM in the top four with a brilliant ride from 15th on the grid. Luca Marini (Honda HRC Castrol) and Raul Fernandez (Trackhouse Racing Aprilia) completed the top six.

Aldeguer said: “In the first part of the race, I felt very strong, but to overtake Marini and Pedro was a little bit difficult. I tried two times with Pedro, but when I saw the opportunity at Turn 10, I did it.

"The winning overtake happened at the same place I lost the victory yesterday. That is incredible!”

Diogo Moreira (Italtrans Racing Team) closed the gap to nine points in the Moto2 championship behind Manuel Gonzalez, who crossed the line in second.

However, the Spaniard was disqualified for a technical infringement post-race, moving Izan Guevara to second with Aron Canet slotting into third. Briton Jake Dixon was ninth.