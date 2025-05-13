It proved a landmark French Grand Prix for Johann Zarco (LCR Honda Castrol) when he crossed the line in front of a packed house at Le Mans - becoming the first French MotoGP rider since Pierre Monneret in 1954 to win his home Grand Prix.

Over 100,000 race fans at Le Mans witnessed the moment.

With rain falling on the warm-up lap, Zarco - who had started on wet tyres - stuck to his guns while others, including championship leader Marc Marquez, changed to slicks, incurring a mandatory double long lap penalty.

The race was shortened by one lap and, from pole, Fabio Quartararo (Monster Energy Yamaha) made a great start, leading from Lenovo Ducati’s Marc Marquez and Alex Marquez (BK8 Gresini Racing MotoGP) before taking his first long lap penalty.

However, French hearts were broken on lap five when the 2021 World champion crashed out.

As riders took their long lap penalties, the race began to take shape.

Zarco was lapping over a second quicker than his rivals, stretching his advantage at the front as the race reached its closing stages.

The charismatic Frenchman had the partisan crowd on their feet, cheering the home hero across the line 19.9 seconds clear of Marc Marquez.

The Spaniard had claimed his sixth Sprint race win of the season the previous day and now leads the championship by 22 points over his main rivals Alex Marquez and Pecco Bagnaia, who both crashed out of the race.

“It is hard to believe and I don't understand what is happening,” said Zarco. “To be a French winner at a French GP is very special.

"The last laps were quite long and I need a bit of time because this is just magic.

"With the rain tyres at the beginning, we had to control it as I didn't want to burn my rear tyre, then more rain came.

"Even when Marc was coming, I could control the gap.

"Just wow!”

Marquez added: “Crazy race...the main goal was to stay fully-focused as in these conditions any small mistake can cost you the race, Johanne was faster today.”

Rookie Fermin Aldeguer (BK8 Gresini Racing MotoGP) claimed his second podium in as many days, finishing third ahead of Red Bull KTMs Pedro Acosta.

Manuel Gonzalez (Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP) took his third win of the season and his second win in a row as he secured victory in the Moto2 race.

The Spaniard crossed the line 1.811 seconds ahead of Barry Baltus (Fantic Racing Lino Sonego), with team-mate Aron Canet third.

British competitor Jake Dixon (Elf Marc VDS Racing Team), who was third in the opening stages of the race, eventually crossed the line in fifth behind Diogo Moreira.

Australian Joel Kelso (LEVELUP - MTA KTM) was on course to claim a career-first Moto3 victory, after 66 times of trying, when David Munoz (Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP KTM) pushed him wide at the final turn, allowing Spaniard Jose Antonio Rueda (Red Bull KTM Ajo) through to take his fourth win of the season.

Kelso finished second, with Munoz third.