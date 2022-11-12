A service of thanksgiving for Keith’s life will take place from 2.30pm, followed by burial in the adjoining churchyard.

The family has requested no flowers but donations, if desired, by cheque should be made payable to: Samaritans, c/o Holmes of Dungannon, Tyrone House, Ballygawley Road, Dungannon, BT70 1EL.

The 35-year-old died suddenly on Thursday with his family by his side. He had three daughters, Sophie, Khloe and Addison.

Clogher man Keith Farmer was a four-time British motorcycle champion.

From Clogher in County Tyrone, Mr Farmer – who was based in Cumbria – won the Superstock 600 title in 2011 and followed up with the Superstock 1000 crown the following year.

He then underscored his versatility by clinching the British Supersport Championship in 2017 before claiming the Superstock 1000 title for a second time in 2018 with Northern Ireland’s TAS Racing team.

Plagued by injury setbacks that hampered his prospects in British Superbikes, the former Irish Supermoto champion decided to call time on his career last September.

The ‘Clogher Bullet’ contemplated a return this year and was due to compete at an Ulster Superbike round and the Sunflower Trophy meeting in October, but withdrew from both events.

At the time of his retirement, Keith told the News Letter: “I just feel the time is right now because the enjoyment’s not there anymore and my body needs the chance to heal from the injuries I’ve had over these past couple of years.

“I’ve another baby due in five weeks’ time and my other youngest daughter is turning five in December, plus I’ve my eldest daughter back in Northern Ireland. I want to walk away now when I can rather than keeping going for the sake of it, and I want to spend more time with my family.”

On Thursday, his brother David said he was “lost for words” following Keith’s tragic passing.