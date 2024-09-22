Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Kevin Keyes was crowned the Principal Insurance Masters Superbike and Supersport champion at Mondello Park in Co Kildare as Derek Sheils won the feature Leinster 200 race.

​Daracore Racing rider Keyes injured his hand in a crash in Saturday’s opening Superbike race when he was holding third place.

Sheils clinched victory on the Roadhouse Macau BMW by 0.443s from Emmet O’Grady (TAG Honda).

Keyes revealed he narrowly avoided colliding with Sheils in the incident, which happened when the brakes failed on his Yamaha R1.

Kevin Keyes (Daracore Racing Yamaha) was crowned the 2024 Principal Insurance Masters Superbike champion at Mondello Park. Picture: Baylon McCaughey

“It was eventful to say the least,” said Keyes. “Qualifying went OK and I was P2 on the 600 and P3 on the Superbike.

“I felt like I had a little bit more to give in qualifying but unfortunately we just needed to tweak the set-up a little bit, which we did for the [Superbike] race.

“I got a really good start in the race and was sitting third with Derek (Sheils) and Emmet (O’Grady) and felt really comfortable sitting there.

“But on lap three of the race, going over the bridge I had a brake failure; I went for the brakes and nothing happened and unfortunately I had a big impact crash and I just narrowly managed to avoid Derek Sheils.

“I picked up a small injury on my wrist and some of my fingers on my throttle hand, but I got some ice on it and medication to manage the pain.”

Keyes took the win in Saturday’s first Supersport race by 0.260s from Oisin Maher (AKR/Thomas Bourne Honda), with team-mate O’Grady completing the top three, over four seconds further behind.

On Sunday, O’Grady turned the tables on Sheils to seal a narrow win by 0.382s, with Keyes’ third place enough to wrap up the title with one race to spare.

Keyes toasted a championship double with a victory and runner-up finish in Sunday’s Supersport races.

The Offaly rider, who was 12 points behind O’Grady in the title race going into the final weekend, was 1.460s ahead of Maher in the second race, with O’Grady 4.9s adrift in third.

A thrilling final Supersport race was decided in a photo finish, with Maher getting the verdict from Keyes by only 0.026s on the line. O’Grady again finished in third spot, 3.4s in arrears on his Honda.

There was drama before the Leinster 200 Superbike finale when pole man O’Grady encountered a problem with his Honda on the line and was unable to start, while Keyes opted to sit out the race.

Andrew Whearty led into the first corner but Sheils was ahead by the end of the lap and the Wicklow man went on to score a dominant victory by almost seven seconds from Whearty, with Karl McGahon in third on his Yamaha.

Sheils also had the honour of winning the Eddie Reddy Memorial trophy and the top prize of 1,500 euros.

It was also a landmark win for Sheils in the 200th Superbike race in the history of the Masters series.

Sheils, who has only competed in selected rounds of the championship this season, said: “I was disappointed to see him [O’Grady] go off the grid there because we could have got a bit of a race going.

“Kevin [Keyes] was obviously sore from his crash yesterday so it would have been nice to have a good crack at it.