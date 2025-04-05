Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Korie McGreevy and Gary McCoy claimed a victory apiece at the opening round of the SBT Ireland Ulster Superbike Championship at Bishopscourt in Co Down on Saturday.

Motorcycling - The latest motorcycling news, results, analysis and comment sent direct to your inbox.

McAdoo Racing Kawasaki’s McGreevy edged a thrilling first race, which was red-flagged twice after last year’s title runner-up Ryan Gibson crashed on the first lap before a rider fell on the warm-up lap when the race was restarted.

The race was rescheduled over eight laps and developed into a titanic battle between pole man McGreevy, Andy Reid (J McC Racing BMW) and Richard Cooper, who was riding the BPE by Russell Racing Yamaha R6 Supersport machine.

In sunny but breezy conditions, the leading trip swapped places throughout, with Nottingham’s Cooper proving a thorn in the side of his rivals on their vastly more powerful 1000cc Superbike machines.

Korie McGreevy (McAdoo Racing Kawasaki) won the opening Ulster Superbike race at Bishopscourt from Richard Cooper (BPE by Russell Racing Yamaha. (Photo by Rod Neill/Pacemaker Press)

Cooper had nosed ahead by 0.2s at the halfway point of the race with McGreevy breathing down his neck and Jordanstown man Reid right on their tails.

On the penultimate lap of eight, McGreevy made his move into the first corner and was only 0.184s ahead as the flashed across the line to begin their final lap.

Cooper attempted to hit back at Ringawaddy but Ballynahinch man McGreevy had it covered and prevailed by 0.223s, with Reid completing the rostrum places.

Reigning champion Jonny Campbell found himself 14th after the first lap after he was caught out by a long wait for the lights to change.

Gary McCoy (Madbros BMW) leads the second Superbike race from Korie McGreevy (McAdoo Racing Kawasaki) and Richard Cooper (BPE by Russell Racing Yamaha) at Bishopscourt in Co Down. (Photo by Rod Neill/Pacemaker Press)

Campbell fought his way through to challenge for the top six on his new 155 Racing BMW M1000RR with Gary McCoy (Madbros BMW) and Michael Sweeney (MJR BMW).

Manxman Conor Cummins was ninth on the Burrows Engineering/RK Racing BMW behind Ross Irwin (Magic Bullet Honda).

In the second Superbike race at the Temple Club’s meeting, it was Cookstown rider McCoy who held off McGreevy for the win to claim the Sam McBride Cup.

Cooper took the lead on his 600 Yamaha but McCoy fought his way past on his BMW and had opened a gap of 0.6s after the second lap, with McGreevy looking for a way past Cooper.

There was little change in the top three until the final few laps, when McGreevy eventually squeezed through into second place ahead of Cooper.

The McAdoo Kawasaki rider chased after McCoy and was only a tenth of a second behind going onto the last lap.

However, McCoy would not be denied and held firm to wrap up the win by 0.070s on the line, with Cooper less than three tenths adrift in third.

Lisburn’s Carl Phillips finished fourth on the J McC Racing Kawasaki ahead of team-mate Reid, while Irwin rounded out the top six.