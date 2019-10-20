Korie McGreevy crowned British Superstock 600 champion after dramatic title finale at Brands Hatch

Young Northern Ireland rider Korie McGreevy became a British champion for the first time in a dramatic end to the Pirelli National Superstock 600 Championship at Brands Hatch on Sunday.

The Co. Down lad took full advantage when title favourite Shane Richardson was forced out of the decisive race, leaving McGreevy (Century Racing Triumph) to battle it out for the title with Storm Stacey and fellow Ulster rider Eunan McGlinchey (Team 109 Kawasaki).

Only four points separated the trio and it was all to play for when Richardson – who led by 19 points at the top going into the final race of 2019 – was ruled out of contention at the Kent circuit.

In a nail-biting climax, McGreevy squeezed past Stacey on the last lap and held on to win by 0.2 seconds from TJ Toms, who snatched second on the G&S Kawasaki from Stacey.

Aghadowey rider McGlinchey was only a further tenth-of-a-second back in fourth as the quartet were separated by three-tenths-of-a-second on the line.

The Republic of Ireland’s Kevin Keyes (G&S Kawasaki) was also right in contention as he finished hot on their heels in fifth position.

McGreevy was crowned champion by six points from the luckless Richardson, with Stacey third and last year’s Junior Supersport champion McGlinchey remaining in fourth.

McGlinchey, who will step up in class in 2020, made his debut in the Supersport Feature race on his Team 109 Kawasaki and impressed with a solid ride to 15th.