Korie McGreevy on the McAdoo Kawasaki 600 at Kirkistown on Saturday. Picture: Derek Wilson

McGreevy, who won the British Junior Superstock title in 2019 as a privateer, has been competing in the Ulster Superbike Championship this year.

The Co Down rider is currently second in the Supersport standings with two rounds to go and closed the deficit at the top to 30 points Jason Lynn after two narrow victories on Saturday at round seven at Kirkistown.

McGreevy also won both Supertwin races on the McAdoo Kawasaki to increase his lead in the championship with two rounds remaining.

He also lies second in the Ulster Superbike Championship, which was won on Saturday for the first time by Lynn.

“Don’t fix what isn’t broken,” McGreevy said of the deal.

“I’m delighted to be staying with McAdoo Kawasaki for 2024. The team and I clicked instantly and our results speak for themselves.

“It will be nice having continuity going into next season when we will be aiming for bigger and better things.

“Many thanks to the team and my personal sponsors, as well as my brother Kia, who has been a massive help this season.”

In a statement, the Cookstown-based McAdoo team said McGreevy was ‘one of the most naturally talented riders in the UK’.

“The 2023 season to this point has been a fantastic success with over 20 race wins and counting at Ulster Superbike level spread across three classes.

“We’ve loved every minute of it and Korie has been a joy to work with, as well as being supremely fast on track.

“He has been the most successful rider at USBK in 2023 in terms of race wins by a long way and we’re confident our package can improve for 2024 in respect of bike development and Korie’s experience on the Superbike.”

The renowned Ulster team marked its 40th anniversary this year but remains ‘as keen as ever to extend our success in 2024 and beyond’.