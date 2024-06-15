Watch more of our videos on Shots!

McAdoo Racing Kawasaki’s Korie McGreevy stole the show at Kirkistown on Saturday with a fantastic five-timer at round five of the Ulster Superbike Championship in Co Down.

The Ballynahinch man won both Superbike and Supersport races and the first Supertwin event on a day of mixed weather at the 1.5-mile circuit to make it nine wins in total across the two-day meeting, which was run by the Temple Club in conjunction with Motorsport Enterprises.

McGreevy claimed four wins on Friday with doubles in the Supersport and Supertwin races and continued in the same rich vein of form on Saturday, mastering the wet conditions to win the first Superbike race from championship leader Jonny Campbell (Magic Bullet Yamaha) by 1.9s.

Motorcycling - The latest motorcycling news, results, analysis and comment sent direct to your inbox.

Ross Irwin claimed third on the Magic Bullet Honda, 4.8s further back, with fourth going to Ryan Gibson on his BMW.

Korie McGreevy (McAdoo Racing Kawasaki) on his way to victory in the second Ulster Superbike race at Kirkistown on Saturday from Ryan Gibson (BMW) and Jonny Campbell (Magic Bullet Yamaha)

In a dry second race, McGreevy had to dig deep to secure a brace on the McAdoo Kawasaki ZX-10RR, narrowly holding off Gibson by a tenth of a second with Campbell right on their tails in third.

Irwin finished fourth after edging out Dean McMaster (J McC Roofing Racing Kawasaki).

Former British championship frontrunner Andy Reid claimed seventh in the second Superbike race on the J McC Roofing Racing Kawasaki.

McGreevy also won both Supersport races, prevailing in the wet in the first outing to win by four tenths of a second from Christian Elkin (DynoCentre NI Yamaha), with Belfast’s Mark Conlin third on his NRG Ducati.

Korie McGreevy claimed five victories at Kirkistown in Co Down on Saturday including doubles in the Supersport and Superbike races. Picture: Derek Wilson Photography

In the second race, McGreevy dominated on a dry track to claim another win by five seconds from Elkin, with Andrew Smyth third on the MPW Kawasaki.

McGreevy began the day with victory in a wet opening Supertwin race by 4.5s from Elkin, who triumphed in the second race on his RB Engineering Kawasaki after McGreevy failed to finish.

Banbridge man Gibson won the Superbike shootout finale over 12 laps by 3.4s from Irwin, with McMaster two seconds adrift in third ahead of Campbell.

After five rounds, Campbell leads the Superbike title fight by 24 points from Gibson, with McGreevy 51 points further adrift in third.

McGreevy tops the Supersport standings by seven points from Elkin, who is 65 points clear of McGreevy in the Supertwins.