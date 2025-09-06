Korie McGreevy has won the opening Superbike and Supersport races at the seventh round of the SBT Ireland Ulster Superbike Championship at Kirkistown in Co Down.

McGreevy qualified on pole in both classes on the McAdoo Racing Kawasaki machines and followed up by sealing a double at the final round of the Belfast and District Club’s ‘Big 3 Series’ on the Ards Peninsula.

McGreevy won a thrilling Superbike opener by just two hundredths of a second from reigning champion Jonny Campbell (155 Racing BMW), with championship leader Carl Phillips right in their wheel tracks as they blasted over the line, only 0.305s adrift on the SBT Ireland Kawasaki.

Ryan Gibson was almost eight seconds behind in fourth on the Gibson Motors BMW followed by Alan Kenny (TH Honda) and Shane Connolly (Honda).

Korie McGreevy (McAdoo Kawasaki) leads from Jonny Campbell (155 Racing BMW) and Carl Phillips (SBT Ireland Kawasaki) in the opening Ulster Superbike race at Kirkistown on Saturday. (Photo by Rod Neill/Pacemaker Press)

Ross Irwin was seventh on the Magic Bullet Honda.

In the earlier Supersport race, McGreevy opened his account in dominant style, winning comfortably by 8.237s from Mark Conlin (Moto Market/NRG/Bell Bikesport Ducati), who held off Christian Elkin (DynoCentre NI Yamaha) by three tenths of a second for the runner-up spot.

Ross Moore (B Moore Honda), Ross Irwin (Magic Bullet Ducati) and Robert Waddell (Honda) completed the top six.