Kyle Ryde pips Tommy Bridewell in dramatic finale to win British Superbike title as Glenn Irwin claims third in standings
OMG Yamaha rider Ryde held off 2023 champion Bridewell on a frenetic final lap to claim victory in the winner-takes-all Showdown finale, clinching the coveted British crown by a single point.
Ulsterman Glenn Irwin, who was fighting at the front with both Ryde and Bridewell in the first third of the race, eventually finished in seventh as he secured third in the championship.
After exchanging passes with Ryde on the final laps, it was Bridewell who led onto the last lap.
However, Ryde made his move to snatch the lead into Hawthorn and Bridewell lost the rear of his Honda as he tried to fight back on the inside.
Bridewell nosed ahead briefly but went wide, allowing Ryde through again. As the leaders approached Stirling’s, Bridewell was unable to repeat his trademark pass on the inside and any prospects he had were undone when he again lost the rear on the charge to the finishing line.
Ryde’s team-mate Ryan Vickers closed out the podium places ahead of Danny Kent (McAMS Yamaha), Max Cook and Josh Brookes (FHO Racing BMW).
Andrew Irwin finished ninth (Honda Racing UK).
Newly crowned champion Ryde said: “That was so tough, fair play to Tommy. It was very harsh most of the race but it was very clean and it’s what’s expected really when he’s trying to win his second championship and make history winning for two different manufacturers back-to-back.
“We’ve worked so hard for this, especially this weekend with that wet race and that’s what got me this, only being a point off coming into Sunday.
“I don’t know how many passes were made in that race but I thoroughly enjoyed it and I’m absolutely gobsmacked.
“I’ve tried not to think about it the last couple of months although I was setting up and to be honest I was chilled for that race because I knew what I had to do – I had to win the race.
“Every time I got behind Tommy I just braked five metres later than what he did. There was no plan, it was just whoever made the best pass and made it stick into Stirling’s.”
Bridewell said that while he was ‘disappointed’, he was ‘genuinely’ pleased for Ryde and his team.
“Of course I’m disappointed, I’m a bike racer and I come to win. I believed in this project from the outset,” he said.
“I couldn’t have done any more and as a racer I almost feel that if I know I couldn’t have done any more with the package I’ve got then what do you do.
“In truth, if you look at my nearest competitors, they’re a mile behind and it was me and Kyle who raised the bar, and in truth most of the year.
“If I’m honest, I couldn’t have lost to a better kid. He’s a nice, humble lad and he’s got a great bike, great team behind him; he rode absolutely flawlessly and he was under immense pressure, and I know what it’s like being in that position and he handled it.
“To be honest, I didn’t think he would and I’m genuinely – from the bottom of my heart – really happy for him and for his team. I’m gutted for Honda, sorry to them – I tried my hardest.”
