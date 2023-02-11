An emergency meeting of the Motor Cycle Union of Ireland (Ulster Centre) on Thursday night resulted in a decision to announce the cancellation of all road races, short circuits and trials meetings after public liability insurance for 2023 more than tripled.

The total insurance cost for all three disciplines in the sport has risen from £170,000 last year to £410,000 this year.

National road races were being asked for a contribution to the overall quote of more than £53,000 – up from the £16,850 they paid in 2022.

Irish road races such as Armoy have a huge following in Northern Ireland.

The North West 200 organisers saw their financial commitment soar from £30,800 to over £97,000.

Already facing financial challenges, most clubs simply could not commit to taking on the additional burden.

Yesterday, some hope was offered after the North West 200 organisers pledged to do all they could to run their event in May.

A rescue package is also being sought by the MCUI (UC), with a crowdfunding campaign one option being explored.

But the overall outlook speaks to a sport in real jeopardy.

National road racing has been in decline in recent years, with falling grid numbers and fewer of the sport’s top names taking part.

