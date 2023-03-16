Wednesday’s announcement that a revised insurance quote, received by the MCUI (Ulster Centre) last week and slashed by almost £100,000, had been secured was met with a collective sigh of relief by promoting clubs, competitors, teams and fans.

A crowdfunding campaign set up in the days after last month’s shock declaration that all road racing, short circuit events and trials meetings had been cancelled this year has raised more than £92,000.

That amount, far short of the campaign’s £300,000 target, has nonetheless proven essential in ensuring insurance costs can be met this year.

The Ulster Grand Prix has not taken place since 2019. The event is due to return as a scaled down two-day event in August but there is a still a question mark over the historic Dundrod race.

Yet, despite this and a more attainable insurance quote, which also crucially included a reduction in the excess payment from £300,000 to £75,000, a generous benefactor was still required to help foot the bill for the North West 200.

Ulster’s biggest road race raked in approximately £17million for the local economy in 2022, but repeated calls for government funding to preserve Irish motorcycling’s jewel in the crown continues to fall on deaf ears.

Pointedly, race chief Mervyn Whyte highlighted this absence of investment in a statement from Coleraine and District Motor Club, which put on record the organisers’ gratitude to Co. Tyrone businessman Derek Keys for his financial donation to the North West 200’s £140,000 insurance bill.

“In the absence of any financial assistance from government, the sport has been left to its own devices to deal with the insurance crisis,” Whyte said.

The Tandragee 100 will not go ahead this year after the organisers were unable to obtain a commitment for vital resurfacing work to be undertaken on the course.

“Mr Keys’ intervention has been crucial in saving this year’s North West 200.”

Motorcycle racing has produced some of this country’s greatest ever sportsmen, with 26-time Isle of Man TT winner Joey Dunlop – also a five-time TT Formula 1 world champion – and six-time World Superbike champion Jonathan Rea at the pinnacle of an illustrious list of two-wheel greats.

Their role in elevating Northern Ireland’s standing on the global motorsport map is immeasurable.

For too long left to plough its own furrow, it is high time motorcycle racing is recognised for its contribution to Northern Ireland’s economy and the tourism sector and provided with the support it so justly deserves.

Too many road races have already been lost, with the Temple 100, Carrowdore, Bush and Enniskillen events falling by the wayside, while the Mid-Antrim 150 has made only fleeting appearances over the past 14 years.

