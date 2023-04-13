The Ballymoney man, the outright lap record holder at the 2.1-mile Orritor course, is also entered in the Supersport class on his MD Racing Yamaha R6.

Dunlop is gearing up for the North West 200 next month and the Isle of Man TT, where he claimed a Supersport double in 2022 to move onto 21 victories around the Mountain Course, five behind his legendary uncle Joey.