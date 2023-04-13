News you can trust since 1737
Late entry Michael Dunlop set for Hawk Honda roads debut at CDE Cookstown 100

Michael Dunlop is a late entry for next weekend’s CDE Cookstown 100 in Co Tyrone, where he is set to make his debut on the Hawk Racing Honda Superbike.

Kyle White
By Kyle White
Published 13th Apr 2023, 17:25 BST- 1 min read
Updated 13th Apr 2023, 17:36 BST

The Ballymoney man, the outright lap record holder at the 2.1-mile Orritor course, is also entered in the Supersport class on his MD Racing Yamaha R6.

Dunlop is gearing up for the North West 200 next month and the Isle of Man TT, where he claimed a Supersport double in 2022 to move onto 21 victories around the Mountain Course, five behind his legendary uncle Joey.

More to follow.

Michael Dunlop on the Hawk Racing Honda Superstock machine at the opening round of the British Superbike Chamionship at Silverstone. Picture: David Yeomans PhotographyMichael Dunlop on the Hawk Racing Honda Superstock machine at the opening round of the British Superbike Chamionship at Silverstone. Picture: David Yeomans Photography
Michael Dunlop on the Hawk Racing Honda Superstock machine at the opening round of the British Superbike Chamionship at Silverstone. Picture: David Yeomans Photography
