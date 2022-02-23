Lee Johnston sets sights on more North West 200 success in 2022

The Fermanagh native has concentrated mainly on the British Supersport Championship over the past two years following the cancellation of key events such as the North West 200, Isle of Man TT and Ulster Grand Prix.

However, Johnston is now relishing the chance to return to the roads in anger, starting with the North West 200 (May 10-14), when he will compete in the Superbike and Superstock races on BMW machinery and in the Supersport class on the Yamaha R6 he will again ride in this year’s British Supersport Championship.

“The circumstances with no road racing over the last couple of years allowed us to go back to the British championship,” Johnston said.

Lee Johnston with his Ashcourt Racing BMW in Londonderry on Wednesday.

“The last time I rode a full season in Britain was in 2010 but I felt comfortable in those surroundings again. In fact, I think I am riding better now than I have been during the last four or five years.”

The 32-year-old finished third in the British series last year and won two races, but Johnston – who claimed his maiden TT victory in the opening Supersport race in 2019 – says nothing compares to his victories at the major road races.

“That is where my heart is, in winning North Wests and TTs,” he said.

“That will always top winning British Supersport races. No-one will remember those races but they will remember the NW and TT wins. They are more prestigious in my eyes although that doesn’t mean I’ll not be trying as hard as ever in the British championship.”

Johnston will also contest the Supertwin class this year on an Aprilia 660. The 32-year-old claimed his maiden NW200 wins in the class back in 2014.

“When I was ill last year we sat down and talked about concentrating on the smaller bikes,” said Johnston, who has now recovered from the blood disorder that left him fatigued last year.

“Why bang my head against the wall if I wasn’t going to be strong enough to ride the big bikes? Thankfully I am feeling a lot better now but I still think that if I put in the work on the smaller bikes there is a chance to win. We will be making a serious effort to do that.”

This year, Johnston has taken on a new role as the team manager of Ashcourt Racing as he chases more wins at the North West this spring.

“Five or six riders could win in every race,” said Johnston, who was a winner in the Supersport class at the North West in 2019.

“There always is. Alastair Seeley, Dean Harrison, Michael Dunlop, Peter Hickman, Glenn Irwin and James Hillier will all be there with a lot of others. There are so many.”

Johnston, who now lives in Yorkshire, was a guest of honour at a special reception on Wednesday in Londonderry for NW200 sponsors.

