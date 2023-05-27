The Fermanagh man came off at Church Corner during Supersport qualifying on his Ashcourt Racing Yamaha.

Johnston was said to have escaped without any critical injuries by the North West 200 organisers, allaying initial fears over his condition, but a shocking update issued by his family and team five days after the incident revealed he was lucky to be alive.

The 34-year-old, who led the British Supersport Championship going into the North West, needed a blood transfusion on the golf course in Portstewart before being airlifted to the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast, where Johnston still remains.

Northern Ireland's Lee Johnston is recovering in hospital after he was badly hurt in a crash at the North West 200

He spent three days on a ventilator and his injuries included a broken femur, shoulder, broken ribs and a collapsed lung.

On Saturday, the 2019 Isle of Man TT Supersport race winner posted an update on his Instagram page.

Below an image of Johnston on his Ashcourt Racing Yamaha, he wrote: “Feeling a long way from this point right now but now that I am actually able to text I wanted to write a post to thank everyone that has got my ass to this point and saved my life.

“Firstly to the medical staff at the track and the NI Air Ambulance for what they did before getting me to the hospital, to all the surgeons that spent 10 hours on me once I arrived, all the nurses in the Royal for their unbelievable care and most of all my family/team for what they have done and continue to do for me.

“This is going to be a long road and without them I would be lost both mentally and physically.

“Also thanks for all the kind messages from friends and fans, it means so much.”

