Lee Johnston said his options are ‘wide open’ for 2025 following confirmation that the Ashcourt Racing Team will withdraw from the sport at the end of this season.

Northern Ireland man Johnston has been with the team for five years and will compete in his last race in the Ashcourt Racing colours at the final British championship round in the Supersport class at Brands Hatch in October.

Johnston has won races in the British Supersport Championship for the team in addition to achieving victories and podiums at the North West 200, Isle of Man TT, Ulster Grand Prix and Oliver’s Mount, Scarborough.

The Fermanagh native, who made his road racing return at the Manx Grand Prix in August following injury, is also the team’s manager.

Lee Johnston clinched his maiden victory at the Isle of Man TT in 2019 on the Ashcourt Racing Yamaha in the Supersport class

“Racing with Ashcourt has been a remarkable journey,” Johnston said. “The team has stood by me through thick and thin.

“Rewarding them with wins in multiple classes on both the roads and on short circuits is nothing short of what they deserve.

“I completely understand their decision to step back from racing and wish them well with future endeavours.

"In terms of my future, I’m still competitive in the British Championship and on the roads, my options are wide open at the minute and I’ll update everyone as soon as my plans for 2025 have been confirmed.”

Team Principal, Phil Reed, said Johnston had been a ‘tremendous asset’ to the team.

“We would like to take a moment to express our sincere gratitude to our outstanding rider, Lee Johnston,” he said.

“His dedication and exceptional talent have been a tremendous asset to our team, and we truly appreciate everything he contributed during his time with us.”

Johnston sustained life-threatening injuries in a crash during qualifying at the North West 200 in 2023.

He missed the rest of the season and was working towards a return this year when he suffered a further setback, breaking his leg in a crash during a pre-preason test at the start of the year.

Johnston, based in Halifax, was ruled out of the NW200 and TT once again but was back in action in the British Supersport class at Brands Hatch in July before returning to the Mountain Course at the Manx Grand Prix last month, where he clinched a runner-up finish on the Reed Racing 250 Honda in the Lightweight race.

