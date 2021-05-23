Lewis Hamilton, Valentino Rossi and Marc Marquez salute record-breaker Jonathan Rea

The six-time champion led every lap of the first race of the season at Motorland Aragon to achieve the feat in emphatic fashion, taking the chequered flag some four seconds ahead of team-mate Alex Lowes.

On Sunday, Rea chalked up his 101st victory with a hard-earned win in tricky conditions in the Superpole race to increase his championship lead.

He then finished as the runner-up in the final race despite being pushed off the track into the gravel by American rider Garrett Gerloff while in the lead, regrouping to battle back for a valuable 20 points.

Northern Ireland's Jonathan Rea has won 101 World Superbike races since ihis maiden success in 2009.

The 34-year-old continues to set the benchmark as he chases a remarkable seventh successive world title and on Saturday, Formula One star Lewis Hamilton, MotoGP legend Valentino Rossi and eight-time world champion Marc Marquez hailed Rea’s landmark 100th racing success.

In a specially recorded video message, F1 king Hamilton said: “I just wanted to wish you a huge congratulations on getting your 100th win, that’s incredibly inspiring and I just want to say keep pushing, it’s great, and I wish you all the best.”

Italian great Rossi, who has won 115 world championship races so far in his career, described Rea’s 100th victory as an ‘unforgettable moment’.

“Ciao Johnny from Valentino, 100 victories is a great, great achievement and an unforgettable moment for the career.

“Great congratulations to you for all these fantastic seasons in Superbikes and I hope to see you soon.”

Spanish rider Marquez joked: “One hundred victories, something easy done! I mean congrats, it is amazing what you are doing so continue like this.”

Rea leads the championship by 12 points going into round two next weekend at Estoril in Portugal.

