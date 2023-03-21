The McCullaghs Centra KTM rider finished sixth in both races.

“I’m delighted with the weekend and now look forward to this weekend’s MX Nationals,” smiled Spratt.

Martin Barr was the best of the locals in the MX1 class finishing 14th overall on the Apico Husqvarna. The Ballyclare rider qualified 13th before bike problems forced his retirement from race one. With the bike sorted Barr finished 6th in race two.

Omagh’s Lewis Spratt finished 5th overall at the opening round of the British B/W85 Championship at Oakhanger, Hampshire.

“It was disappointing not finishing race one. I was up to 9th before the bike problem. In race two I made a decent start before getting caught ia first lap pile up. I just put my head down and picked them off one by one for 6th at the flag,” said Barr.

Dubliner Stuart Edmonds had a DNF in race one but was pleased with 9th in race two on his CCM racing Honda debut.

Loughbrickland’s Jason Meara was pleased with his Motorcycle Racing Gas debut finishing 10th in race one, saying: “I was 18th off the gate and kept chipping away to the flag for 10th, which at this stage of the season was like a win for me.”

Unfortunately, after a brilliant start in race two it was red flagged. In the restart he was mid pack but ended up in a massive pile up at a blind jump.

In the MX2 class, Chambers Husqvarna’s Glenn McCormick from Glenoe twisted his knee on the second lap but still managed to finish 15th. In race two he was dead last but fought his way through to 12th for 11th overall.

Castlederg teenager Cole McCullough finished 8th overall at round one of the Dutch Masters. After running inside the top five, a crash in both races dropped him down the leaderboard to finish 9th in race one and 10th in race two.

Dubliner Jordan Keogh was in superb form at the opening round of the 360 Ulster Motocross Championship at Robinsons MX Park. The LJC Racing Yamaha rider was unstoppable in the experts class claiming the MX2 class from Ballymoney’s Jordan McCaw on the JM35 Yamaha with

Husqvarna’s Niall Cregan completing the top three.

Jordanstown’s Jay McCrum was the winner of the MX1 class. Lisburn rider Richard Bird on the AllMoto Yamaha, returned to action after recent shoulder surgery, coming through from 18th on the opening lap to finish 3rd at the flag and 2nd in the MX1 class. Scott Hamilton completed the top three.

In the semi expert MX2 class, Londonderry’s Ross Stewart led until a challenge at the final corner of the last lap from Randalstown’s Tony McCann saw the two collide. Stewart managed to finish 2nd behind Ross Graham with McCann 3rd.

The semi experts MX1 was won by Jamie Clarke.

Rory Cultra made a winning return from injury claiming a comfortable win in the clubman MX2 class while Neil Laverty won the MX1 class.

Jack Meara easily won the 125 intermediate class with Benas Blazevicius taking the 250 honours.