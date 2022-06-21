Loss of Davy Morgan has left a 'huge void' in Irish road racing, says former rival John Burrows

The vastly experienced Saintfield rider died in a crash on the final lap of the first Supersport race two weeks ago as he competed in his 80th TT race.

On Tuesday, the 52-year-old from Co Down was buried at 1st Saintfield Presbyterian Church (12 noon).

Former racer Burrows quit the sport ten years ago aged 40 after his good friend Trevor Ferguson lost his life in a crash at the Manx Grand Prix.

Co Down man Davy Morgan was tragically killed in a crash at the Isle of Man TT.

The Dungannon man raced against Morgan throughout his career and remembers him as a ‘tremendous road racer and a great ambassador for the sport’.

“It’s so sad about everybody that we’ve lost this year but it hits you harder when it’s someone you know, and that is the case with Davy,” Burrows said.

“I came through all of my career with Davy and every time I raced, Davy Morgan was on the grid.

“We became good friends and he was very friendly and nice to my son Jack; in the early days he gave Jack a T-shirt, which he was always wearing afterwards.

John Burrows and Davy Morgan in action at the Cookstown 100 in 2012.

“On Easter Monday this year, Jack raced against Davy – Jack was riding the Moto3 and Davy was on his 250 – and that was a proud moment for me that day,” he added.

“For Davy to lose his life like that… I don’t know what words to put to it; it’s just unthinkable for his family that’s left behind in these circumstances.”

Burrows admits that at times he questioned his own decision to cease racing in 2012, but today he is in no doubt that he made the right decision for his family.

“We all say we know the risks but no one goes out there expecting that to happen,” he said.

“Davy just wanted to keep plugging away and he loved racing. I retired almost 10 years ago on the spur of the moment when Trevor was killed.

“When I look back, there were many times when I wondered if I had made the right decision, but I know I did make the right decision for my family.

“Davy’s passing has left a big void in road racing and when you pulled into the paddock, that red lorry of his was there and his pink helmet was out there on the track – that’s not going to be any longer.

“I saw his lorry coming off the boat the other night when I was lifting my lorry, and it’s so sad,” said Burrows.

“It’s shocking for road racing because he was part and parcel of the sport.”

Burrows also highlighted Morgan’s achievements over the years as a reminder of his talent on his two wheels, with victories at the North West 200 and Ulster Grand Prix among his proudest moments.

“We obviously didn’t see the best of Davy in recent years,” said Burrows.

“He was 52 and was racing to enjoy himself, but Davy Morgan lapped at the TT at 125mph, he won a Manx Grand Prix; he won the 250 races at the North West 200 and Ulster Grand Prix; he won several national road races, and in his day was a great short circuit rider, so from a racing point of view that’s the Davy Morgan I’ll remember. He was a tremendous rider and a great ambassador for road racing.