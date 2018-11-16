Macau GP: Peter Hickman bags pole for showpiece race in Far East

Peter Hickman will start from pole position in Saturday’s 52nd Macau Motorcycle Grand Prix.

Riding the Aspire-Ho by Bathams Racing BMW, two-time winner Hickman clinched the top spot in final qualifying by 1.1 seconds from team-mate Michael Rutter, who is continuing to get to grips with the Honda RC213V-S.

Peter Hickman on the Aspire-Ho by Bathams Racing BMW in final qualifying at the Macau Grand Prix.

Martin Jessopp sealed third place on the PBM Ducati ahead of Gary Johnson (Briggs Kawasaki), who is joined on row two by Danny Webb (Penz BMW) and Horst Saiger (Kawasaki).

Australia’s David Johnson was seventh on the PR Racing BMW ahead of John McGuinness (PBM Ducati), while Derek Sheils took ninth on the Penz BMW.

Davey Todd was the fastest newcomer as he qualified in 11th on the Penz BMW. Magherafelt’s Paul Jordan, also competing at Macau for the first time, was 16th fastest on the Dafabet Devitt Kawasaki.