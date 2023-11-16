John Burrows hopes to mark the 10th anniversary of his Dungannon team’s maiden visit to the Macau Grand Prix with a special result on Saturday.

Top road racer Davey Todd is spearheading the charge for the Burrows Engineering/RK Racing team in a one-off appearance on the M1000RR in the Far East.

On Thursday, Todd made an eye-catching start in free practice, with the Saltburn man slotting into second place on the time-sheets, 1.264s behind three-time winner Peter Hickman (FHO Racing BMW).

Former racer Burrows believes Todd can throw down a podium challenge in Saturday’s race, which is scheduled over 12 laps (00:40 GMT).

Burrows Engineering/RK Racing team owner John Burrows with Davey Todd and team members Simon Otterson and Robert Burrows. Picture: Stephen Davison/Pacemaker Press

“Our first time at Macau was ten years ago in 2013 with Stephen Thompson and we’ve supported the event ever since, except for 2018 and last year, when we didn’t go because of the [Covid-19] quarantine measures still in place,” Burrows said.

“It’s good to be back and it’s also a bit of a holiday as well for the boys who have helped me throughout the year.

“This year it is a bit different in that we’re back in quite a big way with Davey on board, so that brings a certain amount of pressure because we want to do a good job.

“But we will also try and relax and enjoy the event for what it is and hopefully everything will fall into place,” he added.

“Stephen was the first rider we did the event with and then in 2014 we had Michael Sweeney and Brian McCormack riding for us.

“I think we missed it in 2015 but then Derek Sheils rode for us in 2016, 2017 and again in 2019 on our last visit.

“We have a few enjoyable years at it and yes, it’s a bit of a holiday race, but when you’re there everybody takes it very seriously and you want to get the best result that you can.”

The legendary event, which is marking 70 years in 2023, is a unique experience for riders and teams compared to the North West 200 and Isle of Man TT.

Burrows said: “It’s very different compared to being at the likes of the North West 200 or TT because you share a garage with another team and there’s not that same kind of rivalry.

“It’s a very social event and it’s nice to have the chance to get to know people more. Everyone gets on well and even the bigger teams will help out if you’re stuck for a part or whatever, and we’re all willing to share what we can.

“But there is no room for error at Macau; it’s a street race and there are barriers lined around the course all the way from the start to the finish line.

“It’s an amazing city and it’s a great venue for a motorcycle race, plus the whole culture is so different from what we are used to here.

“There’s a fantastic history with the race as well and everyone remembers Kevin Schwantz winning on the 500cc Grand Prix Pepsi Suzuki.

“Some famous names have raced there over the years and once the flag drops, anyone who’s in with a chance of winning wants to win and it’s the same for anyone who has the chance of a podium,” he added.

“On paper, Hickman is the man to beat but Rutter has an incredible record there and you can never rule him out, although age is not on his side any more.

“Josh Brookes is a newcomer to the event but he’s an incredibly talented rider, a two-time British Superbike champion, and he impressed as a newcomer at the TT and the North West.

“At the TT this year, he came back and clinched a top-six finish in the Senior after five years away, so Josh Brookes will definitely rise to the occasion.

“We’ve had a top-ten with Derek [Sheils] at Macau which was a good result, but we’ve had a few lows as well and Derek was caught up in a crash the last time we were there in 2019. Fortunately he was OK but it’s moments like that when you appreciate the highs more and that’s part and parcel of racing.

“But I believe Davey can be in the mix for the podium if he gels with the bike and things fall into place for him.”

Hickman was fast of the blocks to set the early pace in practice from Todd, with Erno Kostamo – last year’s winner – third fastest on the Zero Up Racing Team by Penz BMW, 0.286s further back.

David Datzer was fourth on the MTP Racing by Zero Up Penz BMW, half-a-second behind Kostamo, with Phil Crowe (BMW) and Rob Hodson (SMT Racing Honda) rounding out the top six.

Michael Rutter, the most successful rider ever at Macau with nine wins, was seventh quickest (FHO Racing BMW).

Magherafelt’s Paul Jordan was ninth on the Zero Up Racing Team by Penz BMW with Waterford’s Brian McCormack completing the top 10 on the Roadhouse Macau by FHO Racing BMW.

High-profile newcomer Josh Brookes was 12th fastest on the FHO Racing BMW behind fellow Australian David Johnson (Dafabet Kawasaki).

This year marks the 55th edition of the motorcycle race around the famous 3.8-mile street course, with many of the top names back in action after sitting out the event in 2022 due to Covid-19 quarantine measures.