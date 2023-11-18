Peter Hickman won the restarted 55th Macau Motorcycle Grand Prix for his fourth victory at the event in southern China on the FHO Racing BMW.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Hickman dominated the race to clinch a home win for team owner Faye Ho by over 20 seconds from Davey Todd, who sealed the runner-up sport for Northern Ireland’s Burrows Engineering/RK Racing team on a BMW M1000RR.

The race was red-flagged on the opening lap when Waterford’s Brian McCormack crashed out followed by Nadieh Schoots, who went down hit the Irishman’s BMW. Both were taken to hospital and were reported to be ‘comfortable’, with McCormack later released.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Motorcycling - The latest motorcycling news, results, analysis and comment sent direct to your inbox. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In dramatic scenes moments before the race began, Todd’s machine was pulled off the front row with a problem, but the English rider was granted a second opportunity when the race was re-run over a full 12-lap distance following a delay of around one hour as oil was cleaned from the course following the earlier red flag incident.

Peter Hickman won the 55th Macau Motorcycle Grand Prix on Saturday on the FHO Racing BMW for his fourth victory at the event in southern China

David Datzer – last year’s runner-up – rounded out the podium spots on the MTP Racing Zero UP BMW ahead of Guia circuit newcomer Josh Brookes (FHO Racing BMW).

Nine-time winner Michael Rutter, also riding for Ho’s FHO Racing BMW team – retired from the race. Rutter was lying third on the opening lap before running on at Melco Hairpin. He then pulled into the pits and ventured back out onto the course again before calling it quits.

Czech rider Kamil Holan crashed on the final lap at the last corner. He was moving after the incident but no official update has yet been provided on his condition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pole man Hickman seized the lead from Todd, Rutter and Erno Kostamo on the first lap, with Brookes promoted to fourth after Rutter ran in problems.

Davey Todd claimed second place in the Macau Motorcycle Grand Prix for Northern Ireland team Burrows Engineering/RK Racing

Hickman and Todd quickly broke away from Kostamo in third, who was being chased by Brookes and Datzer.

Brookes gained a position when 2022 winner Kostamo retired from the race on the Zero Up Penz 13 BMW.

Hickman was beginning to break away from Todd and soon the FHO Racing BMW rider had established a comfortable cushion of seven seconds at the half-way point in the race.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Todd had 12 seconds in hand over Datzer, who was up to third past Brookes after recovering from a poor start.

The race became a procession as Hickman disappeared into the distance, extending his advantage to 17 seconds after eight laps.

Todd was beginning to lose ground to Datzer and although the German rider was closing rapidly in the final stages, the Saltburn rider held on by 1.8s for second place.

Hickman’s winning margin at the end was a massive 28.969s as he claimed his first win at the 3.8-mile Guia street course since 2018.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Aussie Brookes took fourth on his Macau debut, 2.3s behind Datzer, with Rob Hodson in fifth on the SMT Honda.

Lukas Maurer (Kawasaki) completed the top six ahead of Magherafelt’s Paul Jordan (Zero Up Racing Penz 13 BMW) and Dominic Herbertson (Dafabet Kawasaki).

Phil Crowe, who had qualified sixth fastest on his BMW and David Johnson (Dafabet Kawasaki) were among the retirements.