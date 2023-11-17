Peter Hickman claimed pole position for the 55th edition of the Macau Motorcycle Grand Prix on Friday as he seeks a fourth victory at the event in southern China.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The FHO Racing BMW rider, who last won the invitation-only race in 2018, clocked his best time in 2m 24.879s on the M1000RR to pip the top spot by 0.491s from Davey Todd (Burrows Engineering/RK Racing BMW).

Todd was forced into his pit garage for some time with a clutch issue before returning to the 3.8-mile Guia course and posted the fastest time before Hickman upped the ante on his 13th and final lap.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Motorcycling - The latest motorcycling news, results, analysis and comment sent direct to your inbox. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Behind Todd, 2022 winner Erno Kostamo claimed a front-row start in third on the Zero Up Racing Penz 13 BMW ahead of last year’s runner-up David Datzer (MTP Racing Zero Up Penz 13 BMW), who was 2.187s down on Hickman’s time.

Peter Hickman leads his FHO Racing BMW team-mate Michael Rutter in qualifying on Friday at the Macau Motorcycle Grand Prix

Record nine-time winner Michael Rutter was fifth on another of Faye Ho’s FHO Racing BMW machines ahead of Phil Crowe (BMW).

Ireland’s Brian McCormack was seventh quickest on the Roadhouse Macau FHO Racing BMW ahead of Rob Hodson (SMT Honda).

Lukas Maurer (Kawasaki) and Australian David Johnson (Dafabet Kawasaki) rounded out the top ten.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Magherafelt man Paul Jordan was 11th on the Zero Up Racing Penz 13 BMW while event newcomer Josh Brookes (FHO Racing BMW) will line-up in 12th for the 12-lap race, which takes place at 00:40 GMT on Saturday.